AnnouncementsApril 24, 1994

Michael T. Albrecht and Cherie A. Hill, both of Denver, Colo., are planning to be married May 28 at Pullman. She is the daughter of James A. and Cheryl Hill of Pullman. She graduated in 1986 from Pullman High School, in 1990 from Briar Cliff College at Sioux City, Iowa, and in 1992 from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She works for the accounting firm of Arthur Anderson at Denver. T

he son of Thomas and Patricia Albrecht of Humbolt, Iowa, he graduated in 1988 from Humbolt High School and in 1992 from Briar Cliff College. He is employed by Norwest Financial at Denver.

Engagement
