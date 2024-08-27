70th anniversary: Norman and Cynthia Whittlesey

A family celebration was held to honor the Pullman couple for their 70th wedding anniversary.
Norman Whittlesey and Cynthia Sutton were married Dec. 28, 1934, in Denver.
Norman worked with the Washington State University Agricultural Economics Department after earning his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1963. He retired after more than 30 years and is now regarded as a professor emeritus at the university.
Cynthia worked for 20 years in the WSU Physical Education Department, retiring in 1992.
Cynthia enjoys weaving and has made the material for several pieces of furniture. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. Both enjoyed riding their horses, something that they did well into their 80s.
They have one daughter, Norma; one son, Craig; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.