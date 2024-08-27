Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
AnnouncementsJanuary 12, 2025

70th anniversary: Norman and Cynthia Whittlesey

story image illustation

A family celebration was held to honor the Pullman couple for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Norman Whittlesey and Cynthia Sutton were married Dec. 28, 1934, in Denver.

Norman worked with the Washington State University Agricultural Economics Department after earning his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1963. He retired after more than 30 years and is now regarded as a professor emeritus at the university.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cynthia worked for 20 years in the WSU Physical Education Department, retiring in 1992.

Cynthia enjoys weaving and has made the material for several pieces of furniture. Norman enjoyed hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. Both enjoyed riding their horses, something that they did well into their 80s.

They have one daughter, Norma; one son, Craig; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Related
AnnouncementsDec. 29, 2024
50th anniversary: Kyle and Joan Way
AnnouncementsDec. 22, 2024
60th anniversary: Joseph and Darleene Overstreet
AnnouncementsDec. 22, 2024
60th anniversary: Gary and Deanna Intermill; and 35th annive...
AnnouncementsDec. 15, 2024
95th birthday: Laura Jackson
Related
Engagement: Schlader-Roettger
AnnouncementsDec. 8, 2024
Engagement: Schlader-Roettger
90th birthday: Bonita Manlick
AnnouncementsNov. 17, 2024
90th birthday: Bonita Manlick
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
AnnouncementsNov. 10, 2024
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
AnnouncementsNov. 3, 2024
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 29, 2024
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
Wedding: Logan-Greene
AnnouncementsSep. 29, 2024
Wedding: Logan-Greene
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 29, 2024
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
Wedding: Logan-Greene
AnnouncementsSep. 29, 2024
Wedding: Logan-Greene
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy