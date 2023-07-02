Herman Yates and Shirlene Matthews — in love and ready to take on the world — exchanged marriage vows June 23, 1963, at Kamiah Baptist Church.

Herman had graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow in May 1963 with a B.S. in education, prepared to teach junior and high school social studies, later earning his administrative credentials. He supported the family over the years as a teacher, high school principal and superintendent.

