Herman Yates and Shirlene Matthews — in love and ready to take on the world — exchanged marriage vows June 23, 1963, at Kamiah Baptist Church.
Herman had graduated from the University of Idaho in Moscow in May 1963 with a B.S. in education, prepared to teach junior and high school social studies, later earning his administrative credentials. He supported the family over the years as a teacher, high school principal and superintendent.
Shirlene was a stay-at-home mom, raising three children: Ken, Kristine and Kraig. She also was involved in Tupperware parties, coffee hours and church activities, and she led a preschool children’s story hour while living in Sprague, Wash. In the late 1970s, she earned her teaching certifications and in later years taught kindergarten and primary special education.
In their earlier years, the couple lived and taught in smaller and rural communities starting with Blackfoot, Idaho, Waitsburg, Rosalia, Sprague, Parma, Harrison and Kamiah, and then to the Washington coast in Lynnwood and Duval. Finally, it was time to retire and come home.
The family arrived in Kamiah in fall 2007, and got involved in the Kamiah Museum, the Lewis County Historical Society, the Senior Center, Rebekahs, Retired Teachers, Lions Club, pinochle and VFW bingo. Kraig loves his VFW friends at bingo, revels in beating his mom in Scrabble and has his ANS activities with his friends during the week. We all keep busy in our retired time.
We have had a remarkable 60 years together, weathered a few big crises better than most and will finish off with our remaining grace.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.