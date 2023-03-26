The St. Maries couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a reception from 5-6 p.m. Friday in the youth room at St. Maries Nazarene Church. The church will be host for the celebration.
Ellis Vawter and Gladys Morrison were married April 4, 1953, at the Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-53, and then worked at Automotive Rebuilders in Lewiston for three years until 1956. She was a teller at Idaho First National Bank in Lewiston from 1953-56.
Ellis and Gladys moved to St. Maries in 1956 where they started St. Maries Auto Parts. He was the machinist and managed the business while she did the bookkeeping. They sold the business in 1986 and tried retirement.
From 1987-89, she worked as bookkeeper for Henderson Motors in Lewiston. From 1992-1995, the couple served as caretakers for the state of Idaho at Johnson Creek Airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho. They retired again in 1996.
Since 1969, he has been a member of the Kiwanis Club in St. Maries, and is five-time Kiwanian of the Year. He also is a member of Master Gardeners of Benewah County, Idaho.
Her hobbies include knitting, crocheting, growing flowers and going out each day to have coffee. He enjoys getting firewood, gardening, welding and watching Gonzaga University basketball.
They have two children, Lyn Harris and Les Vawter, and two grandchildren.