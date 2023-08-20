John Faulhaber, of Lewiston, will celebrate his 80th birthday Saturday with family and friends at the Opportunities Unlimited shop and warehouse in Lewiston.
He was born Aug. 26, 1943, on a troop train somewhere in California to John and Molly Faulhaber. His father was serving in the U.S. Army at the time, and his parents were traveling together by train to the next posting.
He was raised for a time in Salem and Idanha, both in Oregon, and his family moved to Eugene in 1954.
In 1961, he graduated from South Eugene High School, and attended college before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for 12 years, both on active duty and in the reserves.
He then worked for nine years for Sears Roebuck & Co., in Eugene, beginning in furniture sales, then as division manager of electronics and finally as manager of customer service.
For the next 30 years, he worked as factory representative for Zenith Electronics and Speed Queen Appliances. He was based in Billings, Mont., covering parts of four states, and then, beginning in 1990, he was based in Spokane, covering western Montana, Idaho and eastern Washington. He retired from there in 2011.
He and Shirley Quigley were married July 14, 1995, in Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home in Lewiston, where they continue to live.
In 2013, he went back to work part time helping adults with disabilities at Opportunities Unlimited, which he continues today.
He is a member of the American Legion, Marine Corps Leauge and is a life member of the Elks Lodge, all in Lewiston.
His hobbies include working in his yard and traveling to the Oregon Coast to spend time at Cannon Beach.