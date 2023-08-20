John Faulhaber, 80

John Faulhaber, of Lewiston, will celebrate his 80th birthday Saturday with family and friends at the Opportunities Unlimited shop and warehouse in Lewiston.

He was born Aug. 26, 1943, on a troop train somewhere in California to John and Molly Faulhaber. His father was serving in the U.S. Army at the time, and his parents were traveling together by train to the next posting.

Tags

Recommended for you