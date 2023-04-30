Faye Haug, of Asotin, celebrated her 90th birthday with a family gathering Saturday.
She was born April 30, 1933, in Ponca City, Okla., to Harold and Ruth Bohnsack.
Her father later was transferred for his work and so the family moved to Billings, Mont. She had just gotten her driver’s license and drove her mother and sister 1,100 miles in a 1937 Ford to Billings.
She took a basic art class while attending high school in Billings, where she graduated. She also attended Eastern Montana College in Billings.
She and James Haug were married Aug. 30, 1953, in Hardin, Mont.
After moving to Idaho and after their children were raised, she graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She also studied in a variety of art workshops with several internationally known artists.
She has exhibited her watercolor paintings in many art galleries and shows, and also sold some of her works. Her family members all have pieces of her art hanging in their homes.
For 50 years, she has been a member of the Mary Bell Mothers Club and also attends the regular gatherings of the Asotin Women’s Birthday Lunches. She especially enjoys spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and her husband have two daughters, two sons, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
