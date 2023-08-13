Lawana Jean Ingle, of Kendrick, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering given at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Estella T. and Leon J. Thomas.
A professional musician, she is an accomplished pianist and began singing at age 5. Her first solo performances were in the 1960s, singing folk songs with her autoharp.
She and Donald Lee Ingle were married Feb. 5, 1966, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
The couple moved to Clarkston for a time, and later moved to Urbana, Ill., where her husband completed his education. In 1972, the family moved to Mercerville, N.J., when her husband took a job in nearby Princeton.
In 1970, she earned a master’s degree in music performance and education from Eastern Washington State College (now Eastern Washington University) in Cheney.
She performed in several operas at the University of Illinois in Urbana and later gave many public recitals in New Jersey.
She was a music teacher for more than a decade, primarily in elementary schools, in Clarkston, the Champaign/Urbana area of Illinois, and in Mercer County, N.J. She taught private voice and piano students for decades, until a few years ago when health issues forced her to slow down. Most recently, she had voice and piano students from Kendrick and Lewiston, and held student recitals in her home.
The couple retired in 2003 and moved back to her husband’s family farm on Big Bear Ridge, north of Kendrick, and built a house there.
She is a fan of opera and symphonic music, and the couple often attended live performances. When they lived in New Jersey, they had season tickets to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. After moving back to Kendrick, they regularly attended performances of the Spokane Symphony.
The couple enjoyed travel and were avid gardeners for most of their lives. Currently, they enjoy watching music performances, murder mysteries and basketball on television.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and has done extensive research on her family history, and is a longtime member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. She frequently served as a judge at singing competitions.
While living in New Jersey, she was president of the Princeton Music Club for 12 years. She is a member of the Kendrick Lions Club and served as secretary for several years. The couple were grand marshals of the Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival in 2015.
She always was active in church choirs wherever she lived. She was a longtime member of the Kendrick Methodist Church and until recently, she also regularly performed in “The Messiah” produced each year by the Lutheran Church in Cameron.
The couple have one son, one daughter and two grandchildren. One daughter died in 2010.