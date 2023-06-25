Wanda Thompson, of Lewiston, will be the guest of honor at an open house celebration of her 90th birthday from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Royal Plaza in Lewiston, 2780 Juniper Drive.
She was born June 13, 1933, in Gooding, Idaho, to Olive and John Warren and was raised in the Hagerman, Idaho, and Bliss, Idaho, area.
She and L.W. “Bill” Thompson were married Oct. 6, 1950, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. They lived in Glenns Ferry for many years, where they owned and operated the weekly newspaper, the Gazette.
She was a working mother, but still made time to be involved with her children’s activities including PTA, Scouts and Sunday School. In the 1960s, she was chosen Idaho’s Woman of the Year.
After selling the Gazette in 1969, they continued working for weekly newspapers in Grangeville and Montpelier, Idaho, before moving to Lewiston in 1980.
In Lewiston, she owned and operated a day care, was a manager for Tupperware Home Sales and volunteered her bookkeeping and leadership skills to the Lewiston First United Methodist Church.
Her husband died in 1998 and in 2018, she moved from their Lewiston home to Royal Plaza.
Her hobbies included painting in watercolors, sewing and baking, and she liked trying new crafts. She especially enjoys playing her organ, which she has played by ear for 48 years, as she doesn’t read music. She enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her many friendships at Royal Plaza.
She has one daughter, three sons, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her family members will be hosts for the celebration.
