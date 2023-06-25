Wanda Thompson, 90

Wanda Thompson, of Lewiston, will be the guest of honor at an open house celebration of her 90th birthday from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Royal Plaza in Lewiston, 2780 Juniper Drive.

She was born June 13, 1933, in Gooding, Idaho, to Olive and John Warren and was raised in the Hagerman, Idaho, and Bliss, Idaho, area.