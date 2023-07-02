Bobbi Chandler, 95

Barbara “Bobbi” Chandler, of Lewiston, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family picnic Tuesday at Hereth Park in Lewiston.

She was born July 6, 1928, to Joveta and Dwight Latham in Winchester. Her family moved to Peola, Wash., Pomeroy and then to Lewiston.

