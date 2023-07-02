Barbara “Bobbi” Chandler, of Lewiston, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family picnic Tuesday at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
She was born July 6, 1928, to Joveta and Dwight Latham in Winchester. Her family moved to Peola, Wash., Pomeroy and then to Lewiston.
She and Alvin Brooks were married May 28, 1946, and the couple lived in Tekoa. They moved to LaCrosse in 1956 where they managed the LaCrosse Telephone Co. They later moved to St. John for a time, where they converted the town’s telephone system to dial, and then returned to LaCrosse to work on the ranch of Ted Chandler. They returned to Lewiston in 1965, and were divorced the next year.
Since 1965, she has managed rental properties, and has been a foster mother to more than 30 children. She also worked at J.C. Penney in Lewiston.
She and James Riley were married in 1969, and they were later divorced. In 1972, she moved to Grangeville where she and Jim Adamson were married. She helped start Mountain Shadows Baptist Church there. They later were divorced.
In 1974, she began her business, the Teddy Bear Lady, and she designed and made bears from her own patterns. She attended many craft shows as a vendor, and sold her wares as a vendor at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston for more than 43 years.
She and Ted Chandler were married in 1990, and he died in 1997.
She and Howard Jackman were married May 12, 2013, in Lewiston.
She is a former member of The Healing Room and Hope Chapel, and of Orchards Baptist Church, all in Lewiston.
She has one son, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. Her twin sons died shortly after their birth in 1948 and one son died in 2007. She also has 13 stepchildren, and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
