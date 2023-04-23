JoAnn Bjerke, 80

JoAnn Bjerke will be honored with an open house celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center. The occasion will mark her 80th birthday.
She was born April 30, 1943, in Black River Falls, Wis., to Walter and Eileen Balsiger. She grew up on a dairy farm outside of Chippewa Falls, Wis.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, where she met Bob Bjerke in a biology class. They were married June 12, 1965, in Chippewa Falls, and lived in Dugway, Utah, and New Brighton, Minn. They then moved to Lewiston where they have lived in the same house for the last 45 years.
During her children’s younger years, she was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed assisting with school field trips and parties, shuttling the kids to a variety of events and baking treats for them.
She then went to work as a para-educator at first Tammany School and then Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston before retiring in 2008.
In her younger years, she especially enjoyed traveling. In retirement, she keeps busy with scrapbooking, making cards, quilting with a church group, walking daily and keeping track of family and friends over the phone and online. She also enjoys watching Gonzaga basketball and Seattle Mariners baseball.
She and her husband have two daughters, one son, and four grandchildren. Her children will be hosts for the celebration.