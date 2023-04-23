JoAnn Bjerke, 80

JoAnn Bjerke will be honored with an open house celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center. The occasion will mark her 80th birthday.

She was born April 30, 1943, in Black River Falls, Wis., to Walter and Eileen Balsiger. She grew up on a dairy farm outside of Chippewa Falls, Wis.

