AnnouncementsNovember 17, 2024

90th birthday: Bonita Manlick

story image illustation

Bonita Manlick, of Clarkston, was honored recently with a celebration by family and friends at her home. The occasion was her 90th birthday.

She was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Auburndale, Wis., to Joe and Margaret Pankratz. She was the second of six children.

She and Elmer Manlick were married Oct. 8, 1955, in Auburndale. They moved to Lewiston in 1973 and she has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since.

For a time, she worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston.

She enjoys playing bingo at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston and spending time with her family.

Her husband died in 2011.

She has two sons, two daughters, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her children were hosts for the celebration.

