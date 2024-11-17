90th birthday: Bonita Manlick

Bonita Manlick, of Clarkston, was honored recently with a celebration by family and friends at her home. The occasion was her 90th birthday.

She was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Auburndale, Wis., to Joe and Margaret Pankratz. She was the second of six children.

She and Elmer Manlick were married Oct. 8, 1955, in Auburndale. They moved to Lewiston in 1973 and she has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since.