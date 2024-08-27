90th birthday: Dee Harrington

Deloris “Dee” Harrington, of Lewiston, will be honored with a 90th birthday celebration and open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Lewiston Community Center.
She was born March 16, 1935, at the family home in Star Mill, between Gifford and Reubens, to Frank and Maggie Howerton.
She and Blair Harrington were married Sept. 17, 1954, in Lewiston. The couple made their home in Kamiah for many years.
She taught at Kamiah Elementary School from 1964 until her retirement in 1996, and was also assistant wrestling coach during that time. She has lived in Lewiston since 2005.
Her hobbies include reading, playing cards, knitting and crocheting. She is a member of the Red Hat Society and a bridge club.
She is a great animal lover and had many animals and pets, including goats. Currently, she has a dog and a cat.
Her husband died in 2002.
She has one son, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. One son died in 1976 and one died in 2023.
The community center is at 1424 Main St. and her son will be host for the occasion.