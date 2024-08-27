90th birthday: Eleanor Ellis

The family of Eleanor Mable Ellis will gather in Clarkston next Sunday, Feb. 2, for a celebration to honor her on the occasion of her 90th birthday.

She was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Rosalia to Pearl and Leona Anderson. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Sunset, Wash.

After her graduation from high school, she moved to Clarkston in 1953. She and Jordan Von Tersch were married in June 5, 1954, in Lewiston, and they were later divorced.

She was a homemaker and also worked in the distribution center of the Lewiston Tribune from the early 1970s to the 1990s.