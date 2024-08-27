90th birthday: Eleanor Ellis

The family of Eleanor Mable Ellis will gather in Clarkston next Sunday, Feb. 2, for a celebration to honor her on the occasion of her 90th birthday.
She was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Rosalia to Pearl and Leona Anderson. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Sunset, Wash.
After her graduation from high school, she moved to Clarkston in 1953. She and Jordan Von Tersch were married in June 5, 1954, in Lewiston, and they were later divorced.
She was a homemaker and also worked in the distribution center of the Lewiston Tribune from the early 1970s to the 1990s.
She and Thomas M. Ellis were married Aug. 24, 1980, in Sumas, Wash., and the couple lived in Lewiston until 2005 when they moved to Clarkston.
She is a member of Nez Perce Eagles No. 631 in Lewiston and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary No. Unit 18. Her hobbies include baking, sewing and volunteering her time at the Eagles, the DAV and with Special Olympics. She enjoys playing cards and the slot machines.
She has two sons, five daughters, five stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Two sons have died, one in 1990 and one in 1996, and a stepdaughter also has died.
Her children and their spouses will be hosts for the celebration.