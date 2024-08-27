Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
AnnouncementsDecember 15, 2024

95th birthday: Laura Jackson

story image illustation

Laura Jackson, of Clarkston, will be honored on the occasion of her 95th birthday with an open house celebration from 1-3 p.m. today (Dec. 15) at 1041 Liberty Drive in Clarkston.

She was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Gifford to Louis and Justine Tiede.

She and Marvin Jackson were married March 24, 1951, in Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She attended nurses training at what is now Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston where she earned her registered nurse degree. She worked as an RN until 1973 when she and her husband started Sun Services Pest Control which they operated until retiring in early 2003.

Her husband died in 2023.

She has five sons and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sons will be hosts for the celebration.

Related
AnnouncementsDec. 8
Engagement: Schlader-Roettger
AnnouncementsNov. 17
90th birthday: Bonita Manlick
AnnouncementsNov. 10
100th birthday: Perry Krisher
AnnouncementsNov. 3
90th birthday: Louise Beavert
Related
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
AnnouncementsSep. 29
50th anniversary: Kenneth and Barbara Clark
Wedding: Logan-Greene
AnnouncementsSep. 29
Wedding: Logan-Greene
50th anniversary: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
AnnouncementsSep. 8
50th anniversary: Marvin McCain and Jane Wardrop
102nd birthday: Anna Charbonneau
AnnouncementsJuly 7
102nd birthday: Anna Charbonneau
90th birthday: Laura Evans
AnnouncementsJune 9
90th birthday: Laura Evans
50th anniversary: Bill and Audrey Steiner
AnnouncementsJune 9
50th anniversary: Bill and Audrey Steiner
60th anniversary: Dave and Linda Bundy
AnnouncementsJune 2
60th anniversary: Dave and Linda Bundy
75th anniversary: Billy and Katie Greer
AnnouncementsMay 26
75th anniversary: Billy and Katie Greer
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy