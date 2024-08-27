90th birthday: Louise Beavert

Louise Beavert, of Clarkston, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family brunch on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Clarkston.
She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Orofino to Harvey and Violet Grasser.
She and Alvin Beavert were married Jan. 8, 1954, in Coeur d’Alene.
She is a homemaker and these days enjoys shopping, doing yard work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also spends time making and presenting Quilts of Valor, and two of those quilt presentations will be made at her birthday brunch.
Her husband died in 2015.
She has two daughters, one son, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One daughter died in 2020.
Her family will be hosts for the celebration.