100th birthday: Perry Krisher

The family of Perry E. Krisher, of Lewiston, will honor him with a family gathering to celebrate his 100th birthday.
He was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Massillon, Ohio, to Edwin and Olive Krisher and was raised on a dairy farm.
After his 1942 graduation from Jackson High School in Massillon, he served during World War II for 26 months in the U.S. Army, first stationed in Hawaii with a mortar squad. He later was selected to serve as a member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard at the American Embassy in Tokyo during the post-war occupation from 1945 to 1946.
He and Betty Jean Kaufman were married Jan. 1, 1948, in Covington, Ky.
He graduated from Kent State University in Ohio with a degree in accounting and was employed by Nationwide Insurance Co. for 34 years. In Columbus, Ohio, he worked as an accountant for the company, and then in insurance sales in Burley, Idaho. In 1980, he moved to Lewiston where he also worked in insurance sales. He retired from the company in 1983.
His wife died in 2008.
He was a member of several civic organizations including the U.S. Junior Chamber (Jaycees) in Westernville, Ohio, Nationwide Toastmasters Club in Columbus and Boy Scout Troop 185 Council in Dublin, Ohio. He also volunteered for Interlink in Clarkston, Valley Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity in Lewiston.
In his younger years, he was active in barbershop music groups including Lewis-Clark Confluence of Note and Valley Singers of Clarkston.
He is a member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.
After the deaths of their spouses, he and June Eisenbrei became companions. She died in 2017.
He has one son, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Two sons have died.