100th birthday: Perry Krisher

The family of Perry E. Krisher, of Lewiston, will honor him with a family gathering to celebrate his 100th birthday.

He was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Massillon, Ohio, to Edwin and Olive Krisher and was raised on a dairy farm.

After his 1942 graduation from Jackson High School in Massillon, he served during World War II for 26 months in the U.S. Army, first stationed in Hawaii with a mortar squad. He later was selected to serve as a member of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard at the American Embassy in Tokyo during the post-war occupation from 1945 to 1946.

He and Betty Jean Kaufman were married Jan. 1, 1948, in Covington, Ky.

He graduated from Kent State University in Ohio with a degree in accounting and was employed by Nationwide Insurance Co. for 34 years. In Columbus, Ohio, he worked as an accountant for the company, and then in insurance sales in Burley, Idaho. In 1980, he moved to Lewiston where he also worked in insurance sales. He retired from the company in 1983.