AnnouncementsJanuary 19, 2025

90th birthday: Rita Mills

story image illustation

Rita Mills, of Lewiston, will be the guest of honor at a reception featuring appetizers and cake from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church of Lewiston. The occasion is a celebration of her 90th birthday.

She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dalbert and Rose Wieligman. She grew up in Kansas City.

She and James Mills were married June 1, 1956, in Kansas City. The couple lived there until 1968 when they moved to Meshoppen, Pa. While living there, she was employed as a unit secretary at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunnkhannock, Pa.

In November 1978, they moved to Lewiston, where she has lived since.

She worked as a unit secretary at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and also later worked as a receptionist and secretary in the medical offices of several physicians in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was a manager for Tupperware in the 1980s and 1990s and retired for the third time in 2011.

Her hobbies include quilting, machine embroidery, reading and playing computer games. She is a member of a sewing/quilting group with longtime friends, and especially enjoys sitting and visiting with friends and family.

As a member of First United Methodist Church, she has worked at the church in multiple roles over many years.

Her husband died in 2009.

She has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and her children will be hosts for the celebration. One son died in 1976.

The church is at 1906 Broadview Drive and the family requests no gifts.

