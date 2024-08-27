90th birthday: Rita Mills

Rita Mills, of Lewiston, will be the guest of honor at a reception featuring appetizers and cake from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church of Lewiston. The occasion is a celebration of her 90th birthday.

She was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo., to Dalbert and Rose Wieligman. She grew up in Kansas City.

She and James Mills were married June 1, 1956, in Kansas City. The couple lived there until 1968 when they moved to Meshoppen, Pa. While living there, she was employed as a unit secretary at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunnkhannock, Pa.

In November 1978, they moved to Lewiston, where she has lived since.

She worked as a unit secretary at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and also later worked as a receptionist and secretary in the medical offices of several physicians in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She was a manager for Tupperware in the 1980s and 1990s and retired for the third time in 2011.