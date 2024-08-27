Sections
AnnouncementsDecember 8, 2024

Engagement: Schlader-Roettger

Emilee JoAnne Schlader and Eric Timothy Roettger, both of St. Peters, Mo., are engaged to be married Aug. 31 in Boise.

Emilee graduated in 2015 from Lewiston High School and from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering in 2020. She is employed as a project engineer by Contegra Construction, and she is the daughter of Marty Schlader, of Lewiston, and Wendy and Emmett Munson, of Meridian, Idaho.

Eric graduated in 2015 from St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Mo., and from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2022. He is employed as a project engineer by BSI Constructors, and is the son of Timothy and Rebecca Roettger of O’Fallon.

