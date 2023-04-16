Vote yes to support CHS
I live in Clarkston Heights between Asotin and Clarkston. This has meaning regarding the Clarkston High School bond because I do not live in the Clarkston School District and therefore am unable to vote.
My four children all graduated from CHS and have been blessed with a good education. They had excellent teachers who were vested in this education. The facility, on the other hand, was poor by most standards when our oldest graduated 13 years ago.
I also am a business owner who owns business real estate in the school district. My conundrum is that this bond, if passed, affects me as the tax assessment for my business will increase. But I cannot vote. This sounds like taxation without representation.
I feel that if we are shortsighted (myopic) we will see this as too much cost, or not the right time. This will do nothing but hurt the improvements that we as a community need for our future. Often people become emotional and feel any tax is a bad tax. I am inclined to think that way personally in many circumstances.
But on rare occasions, we can pay a tax for something that directly benefits our community, and our futures. My plea and my support goes toward something that can benefit and bless my now grandchildren and future great-grandchildren.
Please vote to support the community that adopted me and my family 28 years ago. Vote yes.
Reid Folsom
Clarkston
Something is wrong
There is something wrong with the campaign for the Clarkston High School bond.
The fat cats with their millions are now coming out and we also have a group looking to solicit donations, in the millions, to reduce the school bond. Why was this not done before the proposed bond? Or is this to address expected construction overruns?
Then we have the Lewiston Tribune last Sunday that just happens to have a front-page article on the school bond. Why didn’t the Tribune interview someone with an opposing view? All they had to do is look at the voter pamphlet for the opposition.
Why give up green space and pave over grass with rubber turf? Why not wait for coming federal money to increase security at the school? Heck, I can be halfway around the world, see who is at our home’s door and unlock it. This can’t be done by the school administration?
Keep in mind, we are still paying for the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, the Asotin County Fire Department building and local government still needs to figure out how we are going to pay for the jail. Looking at my latest Asotin County tax bill, we are currently paying $1,173 just in school costs. If the school bond passes, that takes it well over $2,000.
It seems the Clarkston School District taxpayers are being pushed to support more debt, which is something most cannot afford. Please vote no on the school bond.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Where is honest debate?
My wife and I submitted our opinion regarding the Clarkston High School bond in a letter to the editor to the Tribune and it was published in the April 2 edition.
On April 10, we received the following letter with a nasty picture of our home and our persons from a cowardly supporter of the CHS bond: “Boo hoo! I built this ugly f---ing 5,000 square foot monstrosity for me and my Q-tip headed wife to rot in, and now they want us to pay TAXES to help build a better school so that the children of our community have access to a more advanced learning environment to keep up with the rest of the civilized world? HOW DARE THEY! WE’RE ELDERLY WE’RE ON A FIXED INCOME! The world will be better off when old, stingy a--h--es like you finally kick the bucket.”
What has happened to honest debate in this country? Does this cowardly individual, who failed to reveal their name so that a fair debate might take place, represent any other supporters of the CHS bond? I sure hope not.
Do others feel as this coward does, that the world will be better off when old people like us finally kick the bucket?
Oh my. God forgive and save this person.
Val and Paula Mundell
Clarkston
Opposition must be heard
In regard to this statement about the Clarkston High School bond, “While there is no organized opposition,” this is our response.
Local media has focused on the promotional, paid aspect of reporting on the bond with little regard for each individual’s right to express opinions, comments and valid alternatives to this project. A letter to the editor feels more like being patronized rather than being an influencing contribution and is limited to 250 words compared to almost daily articles, some of which are on the front page above the fold, and impressive, but not accurate, ads.
Each “individual” in opposition has asked questions, researched, fact-checked and made attempts to be heard. Selective reference to any opposition has downplayed its existence. Where’s the fairness in the way this bond has been presented to the voting public?
Instead, those being paid to promote and provide brochures, ads and signs throughout the valley to convince everyone that the consequences of this endeavor will do no harm and solve all the problems in the education of our community’s children, are getting all the press, and that’s a fact.
Parents are turning to home schooling, charter schools and other means of educating their children in order to avoid the lack of focus on true learning. And the consequences of this bond, and its 25-year financial impact on families, will certainly not improve their lives and future.
“Individuals” wanting different perspectives on the bond issue may visit Clarkston Washington High School Bond on Facebook.
Jack and Pat Worle
Clarkston
Get huge donors for CHS
It’s interesting how I read the April 8 Tribune article about DA Davidson regarding Clarkston High School bond.
People, I hope you understand what DA Davidson was explaining regarding the bond. If property values go up in value, the bond rate will be adjusted down. If property values go down in value, the bond rate will be adjusted up.
Either way, DA Davidson says we all will be paying the same increased amount for this bond over the next 25 years. Renters who rent, your rent will be increased.
Is this significant increased “cost” affordable for many great people in our valley? My trends believe this will bring financial hardship on many people. If not-for-profit organizations (such as Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston), who are partially tax-exempt from paying property taxes, support this bond, I wonder where are their huge donations for this bond?
I encourage the majority of people to vote no on this bond and, over the next five years, this committee that is trying to sell this bond strive to get huge donors like Tri-State Memorial Hospital to be huge donors.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
Regardless of the snake oil the Clarkston School District board and its accomplices are peddling, they want us to mortgage our future so they can finance a new building.
Would education at Clarkston High School be one iota better for having spent $80 million-plus on a new building? Not for the students. But perhaps hoodwinked voters would be “educated.”
During the 1910s and 1920s, John Dewey and other socialists replaced the one-room schoolhouse with schools run according to the Gary Plan. Such schools, also called “platoon schools,” are socialist. Their objective is to brainwash the public and promote socialist thinking.
It worked. Millions of Americans swallow the blarney foisted on us by corporations, politicians and the media. Thousands of small businesses were bankrupted during the COVID-19 fear campaign because we sheep swallowed the narrative.
The one-room schoolhouse, however archaic it may seem, actually educated. A search for “1895 8th grade final exam” reveals the questions asked on that exam. How many Clarkston High or college graduates could pass that test today?
Without technology, the one-room schoolhouse did a better job than modern schools.
Pew Research gathered the results of today’s high school tests. American 15-year-olds placed 24th in reading and science, and 39th in mathematics (pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/02/15/u-s-students-internationally-math-science).
On that basis alone I submit that competent roofers can repair the CHS roof and save us from this financial assault.
Vote no on the Clarkston High bond.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
SEL handles own training
In response to Richard Barnes’ April 12 letter, “Let taxpayers decide”: Bea and I, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, are staunch supporters of public education.
We share a strong sense of community in Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Lewiston and elsewhere. We would never look to Clarkston High School, or any other school, to do training specific for SEL. We do that ourselves.
However, we do look for our public schools to provide our children and grandchildren with a solid education that will serve them well throughout their lives.
We are very sensitive to the $79.4 million price tag for a new school, and our pledge is one way to reduce the burden of taxes on others. We feel, at this point, that a new high school is an important part of advancing education, but not the only part.
After all, buildings don’t teach, teachers do. And, it’s respectful of teachers and students to provide them with sound facilities.
Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer
Pullman