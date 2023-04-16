New CHS is too expensive
Here is a comparison of Lewiston’s $59.4 million and Clarkston’s $79.8 school bonds.
Lewiston’s school is 204,000 new and final square feet vs. 138,659 new and 193,590 final square feet for Clarkston’s. Both schools are near student capacity when completed, 1,500 vs. 859. Lewiston pays half at $138 vs. $284 per $100,000 assessed property value per year for 25 years. That is because Lewiston’s tax base is much larger with higher assessed values. I am having a hard time justifying paying double for less.
Clarkston’s average household income is less and 21% are living in poverty. This added expense will force many low-income families, including renters, to make hard decisions. New or existing small businesses could decide it’s cheaper to do business somewhere else.
The claim is, 68 years is too old for a school building and it costs the same to renovate. Therefore, the high school buildings (even those much younger) must be destroyed and replaced, except, of course, the 100-year-old Adams building; it’s special. With seven schools in the district and about a 70-year lifespan, the math is easy.
We need to replace one school every 10 years on average. We have a problem because these are the estimated ages in years of the other seven schools in the district: Grantham, 70; Heights, 32; Highland, 32; Parkway, 70; Lincoln Middle, 52; school district building and Home Alliance on Chestnut Street, about 70 but unknown. Maybe the three old schools can survive long enough to pass another expensive bond.
Theresa Taylor
Clarkston
Prohibition doesn’t work
On Feb 12, the Tribune published a John Rosemond commentary about mental health. His doubts illustrate the muddle the profession is in.
Psychologists and regular physicians do not make as much as specialists. They require as much training. Few decide to make less and go into the professions, leading to a constant shortage.
Pharma drugs just seem to deaden brain functions and cause side effects. Sometimes they work and sometimes the patient suffers side effects and drug interactions.
Only the rich can afford therapy. Many others with mental distress turn to street drugs or weed.
Street drugs are prohibited but prohibition does not work. Drugs are too easy to smuggle and the profit is enormous. We could destroy the profit of illegal drugs dealers, distributors and smugglers by legalizing the drugs and letting pharmacies or pot stores distribute recreational drugs with a prescription from a psychologist. Psychologists could help wean them to less-harmful drugs.
If a drug taker could get cheap and safe drugs from a pharmacy, they could pay for an appointment with a psychologist. This would take cash flow from drug dealers and give it to psychologists. It would take the drug problem from the police and help relieve the prison problem.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Help fish bypass dams
Someone from Clarkston wrote in a letter in the April 4 Tribune that there is “a very simple solution ... for fish recovery of a certain species (chinook) ... .” He writes further that dams are not the problem, and one portion of the real problem is predators.
Is he trying to blind the public to the simple fact that the dams are indeed a big part of the problem? The success of predation relies to a considerable extent upon the destruction of the chinook’s natural habitat in both the beginning and end of their life cycle, the God-created rivers. The nearly dead water behind the dams represents the destruction of the salmon’s home and the easy ambush sites for native and alien finned and furred and feathered predators. Dams cause reservoirs and reservoirs mean death to salmon.
Please don’t say we have done all we can short of breaching. How about improved bypass systems? I am not talking fancy but merely basic extra-large. And no crying, “impossible, and too expensive.” Fish ladders to Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams might open thousands of miles of breeding streams in the United States and Canada.
If we can plant visitors on the moon, we can get a salmon up a ladder. Give the fighting fish a fighting chance.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Vote was uncalled for
I could not believe what the so-called leaders of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee (Nick Woods and others) did to Lori McCann on March 30.
A vote of no confidence? Where did these dupes go to school? They must have been absent when the fundamental right to due process was discussed. As a bare minimum, Lori was entitled to a reasonable notice as to what they were up to and the opportunity to be heard instead of the six-day notice they gave and the vote in her absence, while she was representing District 6 in Boise. It was not necessary and uncalled for.
I have always believed those elected to the Legislature owed an allegiance to the people in their districts. Not to some damn central committee or the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Those who voted to “nail” Lori with a vote of no confidence should be totally ashamed of their capricious and undemocratic act. They owe Lori an apology, but we know that will not be forthcoming because of the kind of people they are.
A well-respected political observer told me that Lori was one of the best legislators they had this term in Boise. Now I will take that endorsement over the stuff that came from the central committee.
Steve Rice
Lewiston