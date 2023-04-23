Obsessed with own power
After reading the Tribune’s Letters to the Editor April 2, some readers are amused by Danny Radakovich’s obtuse linguistic style and his veracity. The term “butt ignorant” defines this submission accurately.
Is Danny unaware that Alvin Bragg has released many career criminals from jail, resulting in an immediate increase in crime of all types — rape, murder, assault, robbery and general mayhem — which Alvin Bragg chooses to ignore?
Even though two other prosecutors correctly decided not to prosecute Donald Trump, Bragg is spending all resources available on a case that is two years beyond the statute of limitations. Rep. Jim Jordan has every right to demand that Bragg appear to testify under oath before his committee to answer for his actions. Bragg’s employer is immaterial.
Danny should know that laws passed by Idaho legislators apply to Idaho citizens living within state boundaries. All states possess sovereignty as individual entities. It seems that Danny is “overly impressed” or obsessed with his own power.
Glenn Rickey
Kooskia
Responding to Marcus
Ruth Marcus’ argument against the election of judges warrants a response.
Instead of discussing the pros and cons implicated by each approach, she points to the Wisconsin campaign where millions of dollars were spent by each candidate while playing fast and loose with the ethics standards governing judicial campaigns.
That logic is akin to arguing presidents should not be elected because two recent presidents have been impeached.
Anyone who thinks appointing judges removes the process from politics must believe Rumpelstiltskin actually turned straw into gold.
Two sitting Supreme Court judges were credibly accused of sexual harassment or assault. Their appointments were confirmed on a strictly partisan vote.
Does anyone think the governor is not lobbied by political allies regarding judicial appointments? We do not know who the supporters are or their motives.
Spoiler alert: There are bad judges who are lazy, rude or not up to the demands of the office. If the voters think a judge is too lax on child sex abusers, they have every right to decide if he or she should continue in office.
Marcus does not explain how the public could get rid of an appointed judge or why they should be denied that right.
It is human nature to answer to those who helped them achieve their professional goals. Would you rather have judges who must answer to the public who elects them or to a partisan governor who appoints them? These are the issues Marcus should have discussed.
We deserved better.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Appreciate foundation
Thank you to Avista Foundation for its generous donation to the Grangeville Senior Center to help with their flooring replacement project.
As a small, nonprofit organization, we rely on donations such as this to continue providing senior meal and medical equipment services to our community. Thank you.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville Senior Center board member
Grangeville
Save money, cut pollution
When I was a kid, my dad and mom taught me how important it is to save money. So I was immediately interested when I saw we can now save significant amounts of money when modifying our home and reduce carbon pollution at the same time.
New tax incentives are available for things like adding insulation, installing better windows and doors, and buying induction stoves
I have never liked electric stoves; they are too slow heating and cooling. But as soon as my wife and I saw our new induction stove boil water twice as fast as our gas stove and quit heating almost instantly, we started broadcasting our appliance love to anyone who listened. Starting next year, if your income is less than about $79,000 area median income, Inflation Reduction Act discounts and tax rebates could cover the entire cost of an induction stove.
Up to 20% of the money average families spend heating their homes is wasted by air leakage. Weatherization on leakier houses can save up to 35% on heating costs. The IRS has a 30% tax credit of up to $1,200 per year for things like home energy audits, insulation, air sealing, and increased-efficiency doors and windows. Similar or greater incentives will be available next year as discounts for low- or middle-income households.
These changes allow us to save money, bring more jobs into our area and reduce carbon pollution. What a breath of fresh air. Learn more from this IRS 25C/25D residential energy factsheet: bit.ly/25cEnergyGuide.
Mac Cantrell
Moscow
Disaster averted
I had an electrical fire at my house April 11 because of a faulty outlet. I somehow got the breaker back on, which caused smoke to fill my house.
The three minutes waiting for the fire department to show up was very nerve-wracking. They were so quick to respond and it turned out it was just a frayed wire. Thanks so much for what they do.
On the back side, I was told not to turn on my electricity until an electrician showed up. This was at 3:30 in the afternoon. Flerchinger Electric was there on the spot, and pulled wire and we were OK by 6 p.m.
Thanks to all who averted what could have been a disaster.
Robert Wright
Lewiston
Kindness was welcomed
Recently, I witnessed a Lewiston Fire Department engine respond to my neighbors’ house while I was working in my yard. The cause for the call was rapidly resolved and one of the engineers approached me and offered his assistance.
I must have looked like the proverbial “cat stuck in a tree” but in reality, I was just an “old guy” not strong enough to accomplish the task I was attempting.
These gentlemen assisted me and shared conversation. I’d like to thank the captain and his crew for helping my neighbor and for this random act of kindness extended to me. I can only hope, as the city searches for a new Lewiston Fire Department chief, the individual chosen will have the same focus on service to this wonderful community.
Rick Tierney
Lewiston
Legislature didn’t help
I’m breathing a sigh of relief that the Idaho Legislature is finally through ruining the state of Idaho for its citizens.
They’ve managed to muck up much of what should be personal choices and no one else’s business except whose business it is, but at least librarians won’t be going to jail.
I don’t have to go into it all though, because John Rusche’s commentary in the April 12 edition of the Lewiston Tribune says it all very eloquently. As a former Idaho legislator for six terms, Rusche knows the business inside and out. “... The bills from this Idaho legislative session have been difficult to understand from a public service view point,” he writes. That’s because most of them don’t make any sense. People should read Rusch’s column. It’ll make you wonder what the heck just happened.
Nothing was done to help those who need help with property taxes, federal money meant for education was squandered and personal decisions were swept out of the hands of those who should be making them. But, boy, is the Freedom Foundation going to give them good scores when it comes to getting reelected.
What’s really scary is that this Legislature can call themselves back into session whenever they want to finish whatever shenanigans they started and didn’t get finished, because the people passed legislation that allows them to do that.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Story was suspect
Your headline regarding “Gun deaths of children up 50%” in the April 12 Tribune was alarming. But wait: Its place is Atlanta and it uses some Atlanta numbers but says “... according to a national research study.”
Did the reporter forget to use actual children numbers in the nation? I sure missed them. Did it mean 20 deaths or up to 30 deaths?
No valid U.S. numbers were given. Did it also refer to gang killings, initiations that require shooting someone and drive-by shootings by illegally possessed firearms? I’m sure the reporter realized that criminals will always have firearms. So, maybe this story isn’t just about parents who leave their firearms laying around or mental cases who purchase a firearm “legally”?
Given these questions, I think the Tribune has a responsibility to say “this story is suspect” and shouldn’t be used as the lead story on page one with an alarming headline. Also ask yourselves if the Tribune wants to be part of the media people no longer trust.
My challenge to you is to be an editor and not a lemming, or maybe lemon.
Bob Taylor
Clarkston
Right to health care
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow share many of the same values, including everyone’s right to reproductive health care and freedom.
Washington shares a border with Idaho, a state with a total abortion ban and where providers can be charged with a felony for providing abortion care. This extreme law that criminalizes reproductive rights is leading to an increase of Idahoans crossing the border to Washington for abortion services.
CCUCC and UUCP will continue to work together to advocate for reproductive justice as a human right. The Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pullman provides access to reproductive health care, including abortions.
CCUCC and UUCP believe this is an important public health service. As faith leaders, we respect everyone’s ability to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without political and government intrusion or moral judgement.
The Rev. Gary Jewell
Interim pastor, Community Congregational United Church of Christ
Pullman
The Rev. Elizabeth Stevens
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse
Moscow