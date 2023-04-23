Return to old system
In the past there was an easy way to submit a “letter to the editor” and it was easy to verify your identity as you posted a comment.
Return to old system
In the past there was an easy way to submit a “letter to the editor” and it was easy to verify your identity as you posted a comment.
But now you need to jump through hoops to be able to submit a letter and even then you may be denied because of what the editor claims is a lack of verification.
Please go back to the old system where we could submit a comment from within our account instead of forcing probably many to not bother to comment because of the difficulty.
It will be interesting to see if this comment is posted as it criticizes the current editor.
I had to post publicly my name, address and telephone number to try to post this comment, whereas under the old system it was handled internally rather than forcing commenters to post their personal details in a public email.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Grizzly bears not recovered
Grizzly bears are a living expression of wilderness in the West. In Idaho, between 60 and 80 grizzlies occupy two corners of the state: West Yellowstone and the upper Panhandle. But they are on the move.
In 2019, at least three bears were seen in the Clearwater, with one denning south of Grangeville on the South Fork, the first in perhaps 70 years.
Recently, at Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment’s Wolf-Grizzly Summit in Lewiston, researchers and activists talked about the present and future of the species, and the importance of protecting bears moving into central Idaho.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are the northern half of the largest, intact wildlands of the lower 48 states, known as the Big Wild. The Big Wild has been called the “Grizzly bear promised land” by bear researchers Dave Mattson and Louisa Willcox. It is roughly halfway between Yellowstone and Glacier National parks, the only significant population of grizzlies south of Canada. Three isolated grizzly “nations” could become one robust population.
Central Idaho can support roughly 500-1,100 bears. For context, a population of 2,500-9,000 wild grizzlies is the minimum for long-term recovery in the lower 48 (1,800 are currently estimated). Researcher Mike Bader, present at the summit, showed that north central Idaho has excellent denning habitat to support them.
Until grizzly bears occupy the Big Wild, they will not be recovered in the lower 48.
The push to delist grizzly bears is a blatant attempt to ignore science and give concessions to special interests against predators.
Paul Busch
Membership and Development director, Friends of the Clearwater
Moscow
Gunmen don’t care
Notice to Republican mothers: The gunmen don’t give a damn if you’re a Democrat or Republican. You need to stand up for your children and grandchildren before it’s too late.
Vote against any GOP politician who does not support gun reform. Something like 48% of Republicans support gun reform.
Do it for the children.
Jeff Hagemann
Lewiston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.