Now is a good time for CHS
We have been in Clarkston for the last few Clarkston High School bonds. At every bond cycle, I hear, “Now is not a good time” from many.
Looking back on the 2011 and 2017 bonds, both would have come at a good time. We would have a new CHS for less cost and we would be well into paying it off. Now is a good time for a new CHS. It will not get any less expensive.
A solid design for the future direction of the CHS Academy Plan has been developed by community members and district staff that addresses modern education needs while minimizing costs. It is a design that promotes the Academy Plan, which will better equip students to be productive citizens whether they go on to a trade school or higher education.
This program will benefit our community by providing employers with young people and families who want to remain in the area. Clarkston needs to remain a thriving community with good business opportunities. A decent, modern high school is part of the backbone of that type of community.
We are a retired couple on a fixed income. Our taxes increased recently with a reassessment. We still believe the bond is worth it. Our boys graduated from CHS and we want them to move back with their families eventually. To move back, they, and many of their peers, want a town that believes in education. We have an excellent school staff. Let’s have a modern high school.
Chris Bunce
Clarkston
Bond will empty pockets
Marty Trillhaase, if you are going to ignore all the thousands of talented professionals who make their living breathing new life into virtually everything imaginable, the least you could do is recognize the one point that applies to regular folks. We spend what we can afford.
This is not coming out of your pocket, but it’s certainly going to empty ours. Maybe the Tribune should actually listen and report what those in opposition are saying. A letter of 250 words can’t compete. People are concerned about the financial impact and how this hardship is going to affect their families’ futures. All want the best for their children. But a 25-year-old will be paying for this huge bond until they are 50, not to mention the $80 million that gets spent for interest.
Some say the $80 million, wasted in interest, is simply the cost of doing business. Not so. That’s our tax money and should be used for real needs, not to line a lender’s pocket.
There are too many unanswered questions and very few real facts. You were right when you said the problems with our schools are not going away. But everyone needs to do a much better job of planning how we fix things. What happens when the next district school falls in disrepair for lack of maintenance?
We had hoped that your opinion piece would be an unbiased reality check. You’ve been fair before in your assessments. What happened?
Jack and Pat Worle
Clarkston
Undemocratic letter
Having lived in Lewiston since 1982, all three of our children graduated from Lewiston High School, so I don’t have a dog in the fight across the Snake River in Clarkston.
However, it seems pretty cowardly and undemocratic to me to send an unsigned letter with photos of a building and its occupants to someone because you disagree with their opinion on a bond issue. Some might consider it an implied threat and, therefore, illegal. Is that what we have sunk to in our society?
Ken Fitzgerald
Lewiston
Support new CHS design
The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association supports the concept design to rebuild Clarkston High School and encourages the community to pass a bond to fund construction of the concept facility.
Since 1985, SEWEDA has led the development of and carried out Southeast Washington’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy through partnerships with the counties we serve, the Washington Department of Commerce and the U.S. Economic Development Association. This strategy serves as a guide for area development and helps regional stakeholders establish a foundation for sustainable growth to build a durable regional economy by promoting innovation and competitiveness.
Workforce development and the need for job-ready employees has consistently been a key initiative identified in our annual CEDS needs assessments for more than a decade. An adequate high school facility with the capability to provide the training environment necessary for the development of a robust workforce is critical for current manufacturing and health care industries as well as growing a more diverse local economy by attracting new ones.
The concept design allows for increased cross-curricular collaboration and internships, which will provide opportunities for community and industry leaders to meet with students, offer guidance and engage them in a variety of internship and apprenticeship programs with the goal of inspiring them to pursue careers in the health, science or arts fields.
SEWEDA is proud to extend support to bring this educational vision to fruition and looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Clarkston School District to bring CHS students into our region’s workforce.
Erika Stricker
Executive director, SEWEDA
Clarkston
Adequate not good enough
I’ve noticed letters opposing the new school keep referring to the current school as adequate. Adequate means good enough, barely meeting requirements.
I know this guy who’s a pretty good guy and leads an adequate life. He went to his doctor that he tolerates; says he’s adequate enough. They checked his blood work; came back adequate. Just good enough to be normal, but not great. His mediocre doctor told him to keep doing the same things; no changes needed. He kept eating an adequate diet and making adequate life choices.
A couple of years go by and his blood gets checked again. The adequate doctor walks in, very serious: “I’m sorry but your adequateness is no longer adequate. You’re very sick and there isn’t any time left to make changes. We waited too long to address your health; we missed the signs.” Luckily, there is a new doctor in town, in a new facility with the latest technology. The new, competent doctor is able to help restore health to our adequate guy. He no longer wants to be adequate and is motivated to go out in the community and do great things.
Adequate schools lead to an adequate education and an adequate community. Great schools provide great opportunities and produce great graduates, resulting in a great community. If your ballot is still sitting on the counter, I ask you: Do you want our children and Clarkston to be adequate or great? Vote yes for our children and our community.
Scott Shelden
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
It’s no surprise the Lewiston Tribune was happy to recommend spending other people’s money for the bond for the new Clarkston High School. The analogy of purchasing a new car or fixing the current car was way off base.
When regular people are evaluating a major purchase, they look at what is affordable. Should they keep the current car or purchase a Chevy and stay within the budget? Regular people don’t blow up their budget and buy the most expensive Cadillac on the car lot, which is what the school board is trying to sell us: a school with all of the bells and whistles. The school board is a bit like dealing with a dishonest used car salesman, telling us whatever we want to hear, as long as the taxpayer is sold.
I’m still puzzled why people outside the district are supporting spending Clarkston School District taxpayers’ money. How many people belonging to “Vote Yes CHS” actually are taxpayers within the district?
I might consider maintaining my old car, or purchasing a new Chevy to replace the old car, but the Cadillac is too expensive. Vote no on the school bond.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Vote yes on CHS bond
As a retired educator and parent of a K-12 Clarkston School District graduate, I am aware of the importance of the upcoming levy to our community.
It is time to say yes to a safe environment where students and staff can achieve their best potential. The proposed plan will reduce the entry points to three points rather than the current 53. Our community needs a thoughtfully designed and constructed learning environment to better prepare the future workforce of Clarkston. I am excited to consider the opportunities for our youth to be educated in the areas of manufacturing, health care, technology and higher education.
I support providing the upcoming generations a safe, secure building that fosters a space for everyone to reach their potential. It is time to say yes to CHS.
Christi Severance
Clarkston
We value hydro power
Letter contributor Julian Matthews from Lapwai wrote, “Why do we taxpayers continue to support these dams on the Snake River while the salmon are being driven to extinction?”
Well, because those of us who use electricity value our valuable hydroelectric power more than salmon. And the dams have been in place since the late 1960s and some of the best runs of fish have taken place since that time. The numbers go up and down, and many rivers do not have concrete restrictions and also show numbers down on the bad years, so look elsewhere for solutions such as predators and nets.
We are blessed in the Northwest to have so many water resources and be able to produce electricity, but yet there is a persistent push for wind generators and solar panels. Look no further than California to see how that is working out. They have thousands of them costing $4 million each, and the turbine has to spin continually for seven years just to replace the energy it took to manufacture it while leaking oil down the pedestal only to have it wear out in fewer than 10 years and then be buried in massive landfills.
Liberals destroy everything they get close to. Another good example is the fact that God created two genders and they have fictionally created the other 32 genders in a feel-good gesture to the gay community.
John Webb
Reubens