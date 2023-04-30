As pastors, Gary Jewel and Elizabeth Stevens, I am assuming you have received a college education and at some point during your academic pursuits, have studied human biology. I am also guessing you identify as followers of Jesus Christ and profess to be Christian.
Yet you support abortion and dare to call the intentional slaughter of human lives health care. Science has clearly concluded that life begins at fertilization and the Sixth Commandment reads, “Thou shalt not kill ...” To define abortion as health care is an oxymoron, at the very least.
Killing innocent human beings is a sin against God and a felony. Shame on you.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Build less expensive school
We need a new high school and our children deserve a conveniently located, safe and comfortable facility in which to study. I do not believe, however, that our community needed a $90 million facility and this levy was not the answer.
With the 24% increase in property values this year from which the school system receives about half (the advocates don’t mention what this is being used for), couldn’t these funds along with a more affordable levy build a new school?
I can afford it, but for many of our older people who are on a fixed income, this levy would have been a burden. Our valley is becoming a retirement community with the number of older-than-70 residents being higher than those in K-12 education. The number of young children, at least nationally, is decreasing with the need for fewer classrooms rather than more.
For those on fixed incomes, this levy may have forced some to sell their homes and move to a rental which, in our valley, are in short supply and expensive. The increase in property taxes also would make many landlords increase their rents. This, with the increase in our property taxes along with inflation higher than 7%, causing increased prices for everything, is an extreme burden on many.
Let’s build a new high school, but not a $90 million one. I think we should use funds from our increased property taxes and would be happy to support a smaller and more practical levy.
Carl Koenen
Clarkston
Supporting Baig, Schmidt
Never in my memory have U.S. libraries been under such intense political scrutiny. Consequently, never has the First Amendment to the Constitution been in such jeopardy.
My personal connection with libraries includes a couple of years as a library assistant in Cocoa, Fla., several years on the University of Idaho Library Affairs Committee and nearly 40 years as presenter in the Idaho State Library’s “Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series.
I urge all responsible Latah County citizens to vote in the Library Board election. Please consult the statements by those running for positions as library trustees by clicking the link at the top of the Latah County Library District website, latahlibrary.org.
I’ll be supporting Saba Baig for the four-year position and Wayne Schmidt for the six-year position. Baig, of Moscow, has served on the board since July 2022 and has nearly 15 years’ experience as an attorney in the nonprofit sector where she has been responsible for managing large budgets and meeting with local government stakeholders. Like me, she is concerned that politicians rather than librarians might seize control of a library’s contents. “Controversy,” she notes, should not be allowed to “dictate library policy.”
Schmidt, of Deary, has many years’ experience as a fifth grade teacher, elementary school principal and school superintendent followed by a dozen years as a diplomat serving in Nigeria, Poland, Fiji and Washington, D.C. He promises to further free access to information representing all points of view “without restriction.”
