AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewis-Clark Twins led early in Game 2, but ultimately dropped both installments of an American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Benz Boys of Seattle at Church Field on Thursday.
The final scores were 10-5 and 12-11.
The visitors had a steady advantage en route to victory the first game before Lewis-Clark (5-4) broke through in the third inning of the nightcap with a seven-run blitz for a 9-2 lead. The Benz Boys would cut into that gap each inning that followed before finally edging back into a one-run lead that the Twins could not recoup in the top of the seventh.
Elliott Taylor led the Twins at bat for the day with three total hits including two doubles, and also pitched 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts in the second game.
Lewis-Clark returns to action today at 9 a.m. facing the Spokane Expos at Harris Field to open Dwight Church tournament play.
GAME 1
Benz Boys 060 003 1—10 11 2
Lewis-Clark 020 030 0— 5 4 1
J. Kosko, N. Fowler (5), D. Huffman (6) and B. Allen; T. Elliott, J. Jelinek (6) and E. Slagg.
Benz Boys hits — T. Swygart 2 (2B), A. Pearson 2, C. Hollabaugh (3B), Allen (2B), J. Fagan (2B), K. Santiago, B. Palmer, F. Rutigliano, C. Newhart.
Lewis-Clark hits — G. Krasselt, E. Taylor, C. Ricard, K. Daniel.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 207 002 0—11 11 4
Benz Boys 020 334 x—12 13 1
Green, Taylor (4), Barden (6), Wagner (6) and R. Currin; Swygart, Ammerman (4) and Allen.
Lewis-Clark hits — Taylor 2 (2 2B), Daniel 2 (2 2B), Ricard 2 (2B), K. Barden (2B), Krasselt, H. Line, T. Green, Jelinek.
Benz Boys hits — Hollabaugh 3 (2 2B), Rutigliano 3 (3B), Allen 3, A. Pearson, Swygart, Palmer, Newhart.
L-C Cubs 8-12, St. Maries 4-2
Gavin Hiebert pitched a complete Game 2 with nine strikeouts to help the host Cubs vanquish the St. Maries Savages in an American Legion doubleheader at Harris Field.
The first game was tight until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Lewis-Clark went off for a decisive four-run burst. The Cubs would carry over their momentum to lead throughout the second installment and close things out by mercy rule in six innings.
The Cubs’ Trace Roberts hit two triples in the first game, while Trace Green followed up with a home run in the nightcap.
“I was really proud of our effort pitching today,” Lewis-Clark coach Kent Knigge said.
Complete boxscores were not available.
GAME 1
St. Maries 002 200 0—4 8 2
Lewis-Clark 001 124 x—8 9 2
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 200— 2 6 0
Lewis-Clark 421 032—12 13 1
Camas Prairie 14, Nampa 2
NAMPA — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs took down the Nampa Braves in five innings in American Legion competition at the Nampa Father’s Day tournament.
Eli Hinds led the way for the Zephyrs with three hits including a double.
Noah Behler earned the win from the mound, going four of five innings and striking out two batters and added two hits of his own, including a double. Behler “saved (Camas Prairie’s) pitching for the rest of the tournament,” according to Zephyrs coach David Shears.
Camas Prairie (2-3) will play its next game in the Father’s Day tournament today at 11:30 a.m. against the Vallivue Falcons.
Camas Prairie 440 60—14 14 2
Nampa 000 11— 2 3 7
Noah Behler, Colton McElroy (5) and Thayn Williams; G. Young, K. Lowery (4) and E. Mager. W—Behler; L—Young.
Camas Prairie hits — Hinds 3 (2B), Behler 2 (2B), Jack Bransford 2 (2B), McElroy 2, Williams 2, James Aragon (2B), Josh Gardner, Taven Ebert.
Nampa hits — P. Kons, E. Pajazetovic, R. Wallingford.
