"DESPICABLE ME 2" (PG)

Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is recruited by the Anti-Villain League to help deal with a powerful new super criminal. - LEW

"ELYSIUM" (R)

Set in the year 2154, where the very wealthy live on a man-made space station while the rest of the population resides on a ruined Earth, a man takes on a mission that could bring equality to the polarized worlds. Stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster and Sharlto Copley. - LEW, PUL, MOS

"FAST AND FURIOUS 6" (PG-13)

Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) reassemble their crew in order to take down a mastermind who commands an organization of mercenary drivers across 12 countries. Payment? Full pardons for them all. - ORCH

"GETAWAY" (PG-13)

Former race-car driver Brent Magna is pitted against the clock when his wife is kidnapped by a mysterious villain. He commanders a young woman's car and takes her on a high-speed race against time. - LEW, PUL

"GIRL MOST LIKELY" (PG-13)

A failed New York playwright awkwardly navigates the transition from Next Big Thing to Last Year's News. Stars Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening and Matt Dillon. - KEN

"LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER" (PG-13)

One man's (Forest Whitaker) eyewitness accounts of notable events of the 20th century during his tenure as a White House butler. Also stars Oprah Winfrey. - LEW, PUL, MOS

"THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS: CITY OF BONES" (PG-13)

When her mom is attacked and taken from their home in New York City by a demon, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl, Clary Fray (Lily Collins), finds out truths about her past and bloodline on her quest to get her back, that changes her entire life. - LEW, PUL

"ONE DIRECTION: THIS IS US" (PG)

A look at Niall, Zayn, Liam, Louis, and Harry's meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the X-Factor, to conquering the world and performing at London's famed O2 Arena. - LEW, Pul; in 3d: Lew, Pul

"PACIFIC RIM" (PG-13)