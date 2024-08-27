"DESPICABLE ME 2" (PG)
Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is recruited by the Anti-Villain League to help deal with a powerful new super criminal. - LEW
"ELYSIUM" (R)
Set in the year 2154, where the very wealthy live on a man-made space station while the rest of the population resides on a ruined Earth, a man takes on a mission that could bring equality to the polarized worlds. Stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster and Sharlto Copley. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"FAST AND FURIOUS 6" (PG-13)
Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) reassemble their crew in order to take down a mastermind who commands an organization of mercenary drivers across 12 countries. Payment? Full pardons for them all. - ORCH
"GETAWAY" (PG-13)
Former race-car driver Brent Magna is pitted against the clock when his wife is kidnapped by a mysterious villain. He commanders a young woman's car and takes her on a high-speed race against time. - LEW, PUL
"GIRL MOST LIKELY" (PG-13)
A failed New York playwright awkwardly navigates the transition from Next Big Thing to Last Year's News. Stars Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening and Matt Dillon. - KEN
"LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER" (PG-13)
One man's (Forest Whitaker) eyewitness accounts of notable events of the 20th century during his tenure as a White House butler. Also stars Oprah Winfrey. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS: CITY OF BONES" (PG-13)
When her mom is attacked and taken from their home in New York City by a demon, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl, Clary Fray (Lily Collins), finds out truths about her past and bloodline on her quest to get her back, that changes her entire life. - LEW, PUL
"ONE DIRECTION: THIS IS US" (PG)
A look at Niall, Zayn, Liam, Louis, and Harry's meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the X-Factor, to conquering the world and performing at London's famed O2 Arena. - LEW, Pul; in 3d: Lew, Pul
"PACIFIC RIM" (PG-13)
As a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on, a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. Stars Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuch. - ORCH
"PERCY JACKSON: SEA OF MONSTERS" (PG)
In order to restore their dying safe haven, the son of Poseidon and his friends embark on a quest to the Sea of Monsters to find the mythical Golden Fleece while trying to stop an ancient evil from rising. Stars Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Nathan Fillion. - LEW
"PLANES" (PG)
Dusty (voiced by Dane Cook) is a cropdusting plane who dreams of competing in a famous aerial race. However, he is hopelessly afraid of heights. With the support of his mentor Skipper and a host of new friends, Dusty sets off to make his dreams come true. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"RIDDICK" (R)
Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, Riddick (Vin Diesel) finds himself up against an alien race of predators. Activating an emergency beacon alerts two ships: one carrying a new breed of mercenary, the other captained by a man from Riddick's past. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"THIS IS THE END" (R)
While attending a party at James Franco's house, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel and many other celebrities are faced with the apocalypse. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"TURBO" (PG)
A freak accident might just help an everyday garden snail achieve his biggest dream: winning the Indy 500. Stars the voices of Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti and Maya Rudolph. - ORCH
"WE'RE THE MILLERS" (R)
A veteran pot dealer creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"WORLD WAR Z" (PG-13)
United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to destroy humanity itself. Stars Brad Pitt. - LEW
"YOU'RE NEXT" (R)
When the Davison family comes under attack during their wedding anniversary getaway, the gang of mysterious killers soon learns that one of victims harbors a secret talent for fighting back. Stars Nicholas Tucci. - LEW !