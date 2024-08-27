Sections
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 1, 2004

WSU to stage 'Crimes of the Heart'

PULLMAN -- The warmhearted, humorous play, "Crimes of the Heart," about three sisters betrayed by their passions, opens at 8 p.m. Thursday at Washington State University.

Performances continue Oct. 8 and 9 and Oct. 14-16 at 8 p.m. in Daggy Hall's Jones Theatre.

The imaginative play is set in Hazlehurst, Miss., where the three MacGrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in a local hospital. The play won a 1981 Pulitzer Prize and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for children and WSU students with ID. WSU graduate students and their spouses will be admitted free.

Reservations are available by calling the WSU Theatre Box Office at 335-7236 or e-mailing reservations@wsu. edu.

Daggy Hall Box Office hours are from 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday the week of the event and an hour before curtain.

