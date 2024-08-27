WSU to stage 'Crimes of the Heart'

PULLMAN -- The warmhearted, humorous play, "Crimes of the Heart," about three sisters betrayed by their passions, opens at 8 p.m. Thursday at Washington State University.

Performances continue Oct. 8 and 9 and Oct. 14-16 at 8 p.m. in Daggy Hall's Jones Theatre.

The imaginative play is set in Hazlehurst, Miss., where the three MacGrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in a local hospital. The play won a 1981 Pulitzer Prize and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award.