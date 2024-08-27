ART & Exhibits

SEPT. 5-28

Art exhibit and sale of original paintings by Luella Schulze and scratch board and prints by Connie Cavenaugh, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Friday.

SEPT. 7-28

"Nature," an exhibit by 16 members of the Palouse Women Artists, Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Features a variety of media, including glass, painting, printing, assemblage, collage, mixed media and clay/ceramics. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

THROUGH SEPT. 13

"... Being Expressive," exhibition by students at the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Lecture by Erika Allen: 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

THROUGH SEPT. 14

Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition, Washington State University Museum of Art, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium, Pullman. Exhibit features a variety of works by the artists on the WSU faculty. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday (until 7 p.m. Thursday).

THROUGH SEPT. 19

Art For Recovery, a show to raise awareness and education about mental illness, Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.

SEPT. 20

Third annual Downtown Art Walk, 5-9 p.m., downtown Lewiston.

THROUGH SEPT. 27

Idaho Booker's Dozen 2013, traveling juried exhibition of handmade book art, University of Idaho Library, Moscow. Hours: 7:45 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

"Elements: Water, Earth, Wind and Fire," quilt exhibit by members of Palouse Patchers, free, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit is a result of a club challenge with each member choosing an envelope containing one of the four elements, the theme on which to base a quilt. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8; artists will attend. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

THROUGH OCT. 9

Works by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op's deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Her works use common materials and are inspired by nature, travel and everyday life. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

THROUGH OCT. 31

"Outrageous Hypotheses: Selections from the MASC" (Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections), ground floor of Terrell Library, Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibit is inspired by the WSU Common Reading program's "Being Wrong" by Kathryn Schulz, and looks at human knowledge gone awry. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.

THROUGH NOV. 15

Watercolor Masters exhibit, featuring works by Alf Dunn, Kay Montgomery, Linda Wallace, Flip Kleffner and Malcolm Renfrew, Cosgrove State Farm Insurance, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Info: www.palousewatercolorsocius.com

THROUGH NOV. 16

"Postcards from the Farm," a collection of small paintings from artists Jessica DeRuwe, 1912 Center hallway gallery, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.

THROUGH DEC. 13

"Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate," works by artists who have "transformed thousands of anti-Semitic and racist books into an uplifting exhibition," Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Exhibit events include:

Sept. 13: 4 p.m. reception with 6 p.m. lecture titled "... Being Expressive, Giving Voice" by Erika Allen, development director at Northwest Children's Home.

Oct. 3: Lecture by Katie Knight, exhibit curator, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: Film, "A Class Divided: Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes," 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: Lecture titled "SPLC: Fighting Hate, Teaching Tolerance and Seeking Justice," by Lecia Brooks, director of outreach at the Southern Poverty Law Center, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: Transforming Hate Community Meditation, gentle yoga and reflection by Jeanette Gara Betzold and Meredith Robbins, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: Lecture titled "Beauty and Hate: Looking for the Good in Everyone" by Rhett Diessner professor of psychology at LCSC, 4 p.m.

Nov. 15: Program titled "QueerMusic: Gender and Sexuality - To Stonewall and Beyond," given by Tom Schumacher, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Program titled "Homeless & Hungry in the Lewis-Clark Valley" by the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Dec. 10: Lecture titled "Inventing Human Rights: a Recent History," given by Leif Hoffman, assistant professor of political science at LCSC, 4 p.m.

Books & Authors

SEPT. 10

Afternoon Book Club, "When Women Were Birds," 6 p.m., Lewiston Library, 411 D St.

SEPT. 11

Jonathan Evison, author of "West of Here," 7:30 p.m., reading/signing, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.

SEPT. 13

Morning Book Club, "Arcadia," 9:30 a.m., Lewiston Library, 411 D St.

SEPT. 21

Local Author Saturday, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Authors include:

10 a.m. - Dale Maron, "Pentdoku Puzzles" and "Logical Brain Teasers"; Aziz Makhani, "Kickshot: The Fast-Action Soccer Board Game"

11 a.m. - Bill Lipe, "Cliff Dwellers of Cedar Mesa: The Culture, Sites, and Exodus of the Ancestral Puebloans"

Noon - Mike Bullard, "Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite"

6 p.m. - Jordan Hanssen, "Rowing into the Son"

OCT. 3

Barry Estabrook, author of "Tomatoland: How Modern Industrial Agriculture Destroyed Our Most Alluring Fruit," free lecture/keynote address, 7 p.m., UI Student Union Building Ballroom, Moscow. The book is the UI's Common Read for 2013-14.

OCT. 10

Panel discussion of "Tomatoland: How Modern Industrial Agriculture Destroyed Our Most Alluring Fruit," by Barry Estabrook, 7 p.m., University of Idaho Commons Clearwater/Whitewater Room, Moscow. Panelists include: Eric Anderson (University of Idaho Career Center), John Foltz (dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences), Jodi Johnson-Maynard (associate professor, Soils/Water Management and Organic Farming), and Jesse Martinez (CAMP assistant director). The book is the UI's Common Read for 2013-14.

OCT. 7

Paul Bogard, author of "The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light," reading, 4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.

Clubs and Orgs

SEPT. 7

YMCA at WSU: Keys to Success, 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. This annual fundraising event benefits youth and families on the Palouse and features dinner, silent auction, and a dueling piano show. Cost: $55. Info: (509) 332-3524, www.wsuymca.org

SEPT. 8

Howling at Hamilton, the Humane Society of the Palouse's sixth annual dog day at the pool, 1 to 6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road. Cost: $10 with proceeds going to the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.

SEPT. 25

A forum on the Open Meeting Act of Washington and the Appearance of Fairness Doctrine, given by the Washington Coalition for Open Government, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the McGregor Company, 401 Airport Road, about five miles north of Colfax. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the Whitman County Gazette and the Whitman County Library.

SEPT. 26

Kenworthy Performing Art Centre's Gala and Silent Auction, 7 p.m., KPAC, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features the University of Idaho Jazz Choir, an auction, desserts and champagne. Cost: $20. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow and the Kenworthy box office. Info: www.Kenworthy.org

FAIRS & FESTIVALS

SEPT. 5-8

Palouse Empire Fair, State Route 26, west of Colfax. Cost: $6/adults, $3/K-12th grade. Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5-7; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8.

SEPT. 7

Grangeville Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pioneer Park on Main Street.

Moscow Farmers Market, 4-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St.

SEPT. 12-15

Latah County Fair, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

SEPT. 13-15

Orofino Lumberjack Days. Theme: "Take Time for a Great Time." Schedule includes:

Sept. 13

Noon - kiddie parade

Sept. 14

10 a.m. - main parade

12:30 p.m. - auction

4 p.m. - Skidding and truck driving

6:30 p.m. - Horse pull

Sept. 15

10 a.m. - log show and contest

Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, Pomeroy.

SEPT. 14

12th annual Juliaetta Car Show and Blackberry Festival, free, Juliaetta Park. Car registration starts at 8 a.m., live music by Beargrass begins at 11 a.m., firefighters will be serving a barbecue hamburger lunch at noon. Other events include homemade pies for sale, children's activities, vendors and artists, a quilt raffle and beer garden. All festival proceeds go toward maintenance for the Juliaetta Community Center. Info: blackberryfestival@tds.net.

Moscow Farmers Market, 4-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St.

SEPT. 15

Old-Fashioned Sunday in Autumn, seventh annual fall festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Event will feature live music by the Snake River Six, demonstrations, children's activities, antique tractor and gas engine display and pie-baking contest judging.

SEPT. 19-22

69th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: "Dancing with the Steers." Cost: $8/adults, $6/ages 60 and older, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

SEPT. 26-29

Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.

SEPT. 28

Harvest Festival, 1-4 p.m., White Spring Ranch, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Features a variety of events at the nonprofit museum's annual festival, including a log-hewing demonstration, birds from the Washington State University Raptor Club, free dress-up photos, free portrait drawings, food and tours. Music includes Shiloh Sharrard of Moscow and Bodi Dominguez of Clarkston. Cost: $5/regular price, or $4 with a can of food donated to the Genesee Food Bank.

Food & Drink

SEPT. 14

Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Festival, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Event will feature, wine tasting, silent and live auctions with beer and food available. Event is a fundraiser with money to be used for construction of a mezzanine at the downtown library. Cost: $25. Tickets: Available at any Asotin County Library branch, from foundation members or at the door. Info: aclib.org

SEPT. 16

Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Colter's Creek tasting room, Juliaetta. Features wine from winemaker, Melissa Sanborn of Colter's Creek along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by Eric Conte of Red Door/Gnosh. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Anatek Labs. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.

OCT. 18

Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Macullen's American Eatery, 1516 Main St., Lewiston. Features wine from winemakers Coco and Karl Umiker of Clearwater Canyon Cellars along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by Dan Aherin, executirve chef at Macullen's. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Lewiston Emergency Physicians. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.

NOV. 13

Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Features wine from winemaker Rich Marshall of Maryhill Winery along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by George Goodrich, Red Lion corporate executive chef. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Pathologists' Regional Laboratory. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.

KIDS & FAMILY

SEPT. 5

Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., for children ages 3-5, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., for children ages 3-5, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.

Children's storytime, 11 a.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.

SEPT. 5-8

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, 7 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Spokane Veterans Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $20 and $25/adults, $10/children. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest outlets, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.

SEPT. 6

Just Ask Why, 10:30 a.m., for younger preschoolers, Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman.

SEPT. 9

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., children ages 1-6, Colton Library, 706 Broadway St.

SEPT. 10

Co-op Kids, beading, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.

Library Babies, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., children ages 0-21/2, Moscow Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

Wonder!Science, 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.

Afterschool Science, 4 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.

SEPT. 11

Time for Twos Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., children ages 2-3, Neill Public LIbrary, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.

Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., children ages 2-5, Moscow Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

Kinder!Science, 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.

Patriot Family Night, in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, 5-8 p.m., Clarkston Heights Grange, 842 Reservoir Road, Clarkston. Features free food, entertainment, animals, crafts and family activities.

SEPT. 14

Corn Feed and Dollar Auction, 6-9:30 p.m., Holy Family School gym, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston. All-you-can-eat corn feed with free soft drinks and a no-host bar. Dinner followed by a $1 auction of local services, donated items and goodies. Cost: $5 with children younger than 6 eating for free. Event sponsored by Holy Family School Foundation. Info: www.hfparish.com

SEPT. 17

Co-op Kids, apple tasting, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.

SEPT. 21

Palouse Folklore Society contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Coyote Hill. Caller: Nora Scott. Covered-dish dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons will begin at 7:30 and dancing begins at 8. Cost: $5/first-time dancers, $6/members, $8/nonmembers.

SEPT. 24

Co-op Kids, Friendship Square, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.

NOV. 7-10

"Disney on Ice: Rockin' Ever After," 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $18-$23/adults and $10/children; VIP/$40 and rinkside/$57. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 23): arena box office, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.

MOVIES

SEPT. 6-8

"Iron Man 3," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 7-6, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.

SEPT. 13-15

"Man of Steel," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.

SEPT. 15 AND 18

"Porgy & Bess," San Francisco Opera in Cinema productions, recorded live in HD at San Francisco's historic War Memorial Opera House, Village Centre Cinema, 1085 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. The Sept. 15 showing will include a pre-production talk by Pamela Bathurst of the University of Idaho School of Music at 1 p.m. with the opera beginning at 2 p.m. The Sept. 18 showing begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $14.

SEPT. 16

"Liquid Assets: The Story of Our Water Infrastructure," free, 5:30-8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening will be followed by a discussion of Moscow water issues.

SEPT. 20-22

"Monsters University," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.