ART & Exhibits
SEPT. 5-28
Art exhibit and sale of original paintings by Luella Schulze and scratch board and prints by Connie Cavenaugh, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Friday.
SEPT. 7-28
"Nature," an exhibit by 16 members of the Palouse Women Artists, Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Features a variety of media, including glass, painting, printing, assemblage, collage, mixed media and clay/ceramics. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
THROUGH SEPT. 13
"... Being Expressive," exhibition by students at the Northwest Children's Home in Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Lecture by Erika Allen: 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
THROUGH SEPT. 14
Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition, Washington State University Museum of Art, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium, Pullman. Exhibit features a variety of works by the artists on the WSU faculty. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday (until 7 p.m. Thursday).
THROUGH SEPT. 19
Art For Recovery, a show to raise awareness and education about mental illness, Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 20
Third annual Downtown Art Walk, 5-9 p.m., downtown Lewiston.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
Idaho Booker's Dozen 2013, traveling juried exhibition of handmade book art, University of Idaho Library, Moscow. Hours: 7:45 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
"Elements: Water, Earth, Wind and Fire," quilt exhibit by members of Palouse Patchers, free, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit is a result of a club challenge with each member choosing an envelope containing one of the four elements, the theme on which to base a quilt. Reception: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8; artists will attend. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
THROUGH OCT. 9
Works by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op's deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Her works use common materials and are inspired by nature, travel and everyday life. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
THROUGH OCT. 31
"Outrageous Hypotheses: Selections from the MASC" (Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections), ground floor of Terrell Library, Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibit is inspired by the WSU Common Reading program's "Being Wrong" by Kathryn Schulz, and looks at human knowledge gone awry. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
THROUGH NOV. 15
Watercolor Masters exhibit, featuring works by Alf Dunn, Kay Montgomery, Linda Wallace, Flip Kleffner and Malcolm Renfrew, Cosgrove State Farm Insurance, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Info: www.palousewatercolorsocius.com
THROUGH NOV. 16
"Postcards from the Farm," a collection of small paintings from artists Jessica DeRuwe, 1912 Center hallway gallery, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
THROUGH DEC. 13
"Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate," works by artists who have "transformed thousands of anti-Semitic and racist books into an uplifting exhibition," Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Exhibit events include:
Sept. 13: 4 p.m. reception with 6 p.m. lecture titled "... Being Expressive, Giving Voice" by Erika Allen, development director at Northwest Children's Home.
Oct. 3: Lecture by Katie Knight, exhibit curator, 4 p.m.
Oct. 10: Film, "A Class Divided: Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes," 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: Lecture titled "SPLC: Fighting Hate, Teaching Tolerance and Seeking Justice," by Lecia Brooks, director of outreach at the Southern Poverty Law Center, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: Transforming Hate Community Meditation, gentle yoga and reflection by Jeanette Gara Betzold and Meredith Robbins, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Nov. 7: Lecture titled "Beauty and Hate: Looking for the Good in Everyone" by Rhett Diessner professor of psychology at LCSC, 4 p.m.
Nov. 15: Program titled "QueerMusic: Gender and Sexuality - To Stonewall and Beyond," given by Tom Schumacher, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: Program titled "Homeless & Hungry in the Lewis-Clark Valley" by the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Lecture titled "Inventing Human Rights: a Recent History," given by Leif Hoffman, assistant professor of political science at LCSC, 4 p.m.
Books & Authors
SEPT. 10
Afternoon Book Club, "When Women Were Birds," 6 p.m., Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 11
Jonathan Evison, author of "West of Here," 7:30 p.m., reading/signing, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 13
Morning Book Club, "Arcadia," 9:30 a.m., Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 21
Local Author Saturday, BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Authors include:
10 a.m. - Dale Maron, "Pentdoku Puzzles" and "Logical Brain Teasers"; Aziz Makhani, "Kickshot: The Fast-Action Soccer Board Game"
11 a.m. - Bill Lipe, "Cliff Dwellers of Cedar Mesa: The Culture, Sites, and Exodus of the Ancestral Puebloans"
Noon - Mike Bullard, "Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite"
6 p.m. - Jordan Hanssen, "Rowing into the Son"
OCT. 3
Barry Estabrook, author of "Tomatoland: How Modern Industrial Agriculture Destroyed Our Most Alluring Fruit," free lecture/keynote address, 7 p.m., UI Student Union Building Ballroom, Moscow. The book is the UI's Common Read for 2013-14.
OCT. 10
Panel discussion of "Tomatoland: How Modern Industrial Agriculture Destroyed Our Most Alluring Fruit," by Barry Estabrook, 7 p.m., University of Idaho Commons Clearwater/Whitewater Room, Moscow. Panelists include: Eric Anderson (University of Idaho Career Center), John Foltz (dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences), Jodi Johnson-Maynard (associate professor, Soils/Water Management and Organic Farming), and Jesse Martinez (CAMP assistant director). The book is the UI's Common Read for 2013-14.
OCT. 7
Paul Bogard, author of "The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light," reading, 4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
Clubs and Orgs
SEPT. 7
YMCA at WSU: Keys to Success, 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. This annual fundraising event benefits youth and families on the Palouse and features dinner, silent auction, and a dueling piano show. Cost: $55. Info: (509) 332-3524, www.wsuymca.org
SEPT. 8
Howling at Hamilton, the Humane Society of the Palouse's sixth annual dog day at the pool, 1 to 6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road. Cost: $10 with proceeds going to the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.
SEPT. 25
A forum on the Open Meeting Act of Washington and the Appearance of Fairness Doctrine, given by the Washington Coalition for Open Government, 6:30-8:30 p.m., the McGregor Company, 401 Airport Road, about five miles north of Colfax. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the Whitman County Gazette and the Whitman County Library.
SEPT. 26
Kenworthy Performing Art Centre's Gala and Silent Auction, 7 p.m., KPAC, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features the University of Idaho Jazz Choir, an auction, desserts and champagne. Cost: $20. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow and the Kenworthy box office. Info: www.Kenworthy.org
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 5-8
Palouse Empire Fair, State Route 26, west of Colfax. Cost: $6/adults, $3/K-12th grade. Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5-7; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8.
SEPT. 7
Grangeville Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pioneer Park on Main Street.
Moscow Farmers Market, 4-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St.
SEPT. 12-15
Latah County Fair, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
SEPT. 13-15
Orofino Lumberjack Days. Theme: "Take Time for a Great Time." Schedule includes:
Sept. 13
Noon - kiddie parade
Sept. 14
10 a.m. - main parade
12:30 p.m. - auction
4 p.m. - Skidding and truck driving
6:30 p.m. - Horse pull
Sept. 15
10 a.m. - log show and contest
Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, Pomeroy.
SEPT. 14
12th annual Juliaetta Car Show and Blackberry Festival, free, Juliaetta Park. Car registration starts at 8 a.m., live music by Beargrass begins at 11 a.m., firefighters will be serving a barbecue hamburger lunch at noon. Other events include homemade pies for sale, children's activities, vendors and artists, a quilt raffle and beer garden. All festival proceeds go toward maintenance for the Juliaetta Community Center. Info: blackberryfestival@tds.net.
Moscow Farmers Market, 4-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op parking lot, 121 E. Fifth St.
SEPT. 15
Old-Fashioned Sunday in Autumn, seventh annual fall festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Event will feature live music by the Snake River Six, demonstrations, children's activities, antique tractor and gas engine display and pie-baking contest judging.
SEPT. 19-22
69th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: "Dancing with the Steers." Cost: $8/adults, $6/ages 60 and older, $5/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.
SEPT. 26-29
Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.
SEPT. 28
Harvest Festival, 1-4 p.m., White Spring Ranch, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Features a variety of events at the nonprofit museum's annual festival, including a log-hewing demonstration, birds from the Washington State University Raptor Club, free dress-up photos, free portrait drawings, food and tours. Music includes Shiloh Sharrard of Moscow and Bodi Dominguez of Clarkston. Cost: $5/regular price, or $4 with a can of food donated to the Genesee Food Bank.
Food & Drink
SEPT. 14
Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Festival, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Event will feature, wine tasting, silent and live auctions with beer and food available. Event is a fundraiser with money to be used for construction of a mezzanine at the downtown library. Cost: $25. Tickets: Available at any Asotin County Library branch, from foundation members or at the door. Info: aclib.org
SEPT. 16
Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Colter's Creek tasting room, Juliaetta. Features wine from winemaker, Melissa Sanborn of Colter's Creek along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by Eric Conte of Red Door/Gnosh. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Anatek Labs. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.
OCT. 18
Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Macullen's American Eatery, 1516 Main St., Lewiston. Features wine from winemakers Coco and Karl Umiker of Clearwater Canyon Cellars along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by Dan Aherin, executirve chef at Macullen's. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Lewiston Emergency Physicians. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.
NOV. 13
Vine and Fork Dinner Series, 6:30-9 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Features wine from winemaker Rich Marshall of Maryhill Winery along with a multi-course gourmet dinner prepared by George Goodrich, Red Lion corporate executive chef. Fundraiser for the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation's efforts to assist in the establishment of the St. Joseph Women's Health Center and sponsored by Pathologists' Regional Laboratory. Cost: $100 per person. Tickets: available online at www.sjrmc.org or by contacting the foundation office at (208) 799-5416.
KIDS & FAMILY
SEPT. 5
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., for children ages 3-5, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Preschool storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., for children ages 3-5, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Children's storytime, 11 a.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
SEPT. 5-8
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, 7 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Spokane Veterans Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $20 and $25/adults, $10/children. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest outlets, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
SEPT. 6
Just Ask Why, 10:30 a.m., for younger preschoolers, Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.E. Nelson Court, Pullman.
SEPT. 9
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., children ages 1-6, Colton Library, 706 Broadway St.
SEPT. 10
Co-op Kids, beading, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.
Library Babies, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., children ages 0-21/2, Moscow Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Wonder!Science, 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.
Afterschool Science, 4 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.
SEPT. 11
Time for Twos Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., children ages 2-3, Neill Public LIbrary, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., children ages 2-5, Moscow Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Kinder!Science, 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 N.W. Nelson Court, Pullman.
Patriot Family Night, in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, 5-8 p.m., Clarkston Heights Grange, 842 Reservoir Road, Clarkston. Features free food, entertainment, animals, crafts and family activities.
SEPT. 14
Corn Feed and Dollar Auction, 6-9:30 p.m., Holy Family School gym, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston. All-you-can-eat corn feed with free soft drinks and a no-host bar. Dinner followed by a $1 auction of local services, donated items and goodies. Cost: $5 with children younger than 6 eating for free. Event sponsored by Holy Family School Foundation. Info: www.hfparish.com
SEPT. 17
Co-op Kids, apple tasting, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.
SEPT. 21
Palouse Folklore Society contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Coyote Hill. Caller: Nora Scott. Covered-dish dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons will begin at 7:30 and dancing begins at 8. Cost: $5/first-time dancers, $6/members, $8/nonmembers.
SEPT. 24
Co-op Kids, Friendship Square, 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St. All events and materials are free and include a snack.
NOV. 7-10
"Disney on Ice: Rockin' Ever After," 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $18-$23/adults and $10/children; VIP/$40 and rinkside/$57. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 23): arena box office, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
MOVIES
SEPT. 6-8
"Iron Man 3," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 7-6, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 13-15
"Man of Steel," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 15 AND 18
"Porgy & Bess," San Francisco Opera in Cinema productions, recorded live in HD at San Francisco's historic War Memorial Opera House, Village Centre Cinema, 1085 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. The Sept. 15 showing will include a pre-production talk by Pamela Bathurst of the University of Idaho School of Music at 1 p.m. with the opera beginning at 2 p.m. The Sept. 18 showing begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $14.
SEPT. 16
"Liquid Assets: The Story of Our Water Infrastructure," free, 5:30-8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening will be followed by a discussion of Moscow water issues.
SEPT. 20-22
"Monsters University," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 27-29
"This is the End," 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 27-28, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 4-6
"Despicable Me 2," 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 11-13
"Pacific Rim," 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 18-20
"R.I.P.D." 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 25-27
"The Conjuring," 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 1-3
"We're the Millers," 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
SEPT. 5
Clay Parkman, student bass recital, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Miranda Wilson, faculty cello recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall/Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5/adults, $3/students and seniors.
James Brownson and Dave Snider, jazz/blues, 6-9 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Open jazz jam with the Erik Bowen Trio, 8-10 p.m., Bucer's Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Palouse Subterannean Blues Band, 9:30 p.m., Rico's, 200 E. Main St., Pullman.
SEPT. 5 AND 10
Heustis Kountry Band, four-piece group playing country two-step, waltzes and country swing, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $4.
SEPT. 6
Shannon Scott, "The Extended Clarinetist," 8 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
The Portland Cello Project, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7), Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12/advance, $15/door. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/433243
Garrett Knight, acoustic indie, 8-11 p.m., Bucer's Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 6
Crosscurrent, jazz quartet, 9:40 p.m.-1 a.m., Rico's, 200 E. Main St., Pullman.
SEPT. 7
Lindsay Street Band of Bellingham, Wash., folk, 7-9:30 p.m., outdoors at the Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. The five-member, Bellingham-based band plays roots music from Ireland, England, Quebec, Scandinavia, and France, as well as original compositions. They use accordion, guitar, violin, mandolin, bodhran, bouzouki, banjo, whistles and other assorted instruments. Cost: donation at the door.
Jon Anderson and Rand Walker, vintage favorites, 8-11 p.m., Bucer's Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Emergency Medical Technician Appreciation Day featuring the 9 Pint Coggies and Potlatch Junior Jammers, free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch.
SEPT. 8
Trace Adkins and Brett Eldredge, 6 p.m., Northern Quest Casino outdoor concert venue, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79 and $99. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 or online at northernquest.com.
Lindsay Street Band of Bellingham, Wash., folk, 2 p.m., Cordelia historic church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
Gonzaga Chamber Chorus, 11 a.m., the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The group will perform a prelude concert and then provide music for Mass. The chorus is a mixed ensemble of 55 voices led by Timothy Westerhaus and the performance will include a wide variety of sacred and secular.
Washington Idaho Symphony auditions for the 42nd season, 1-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Moscow. Required excerpts and audition times can be obtained by contacting the Washington Idaho Symphony office by email at info@washingtonidahosymphony.org or at (509) 332-3408.
Seventh annual NuArt Theater Block Party, free, 2-9 p.m., Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, Moscow. Features Christian bands Hawk Nelson, Manafest, the Lacks, Soulwinna, Ergo Rex and Joal Kamps and Katie Ainge.
SEPT. 9
Dances of Universal Peace, 7-9 p.m., Moscow Feldenkrais Center in the Moscow Hotel, 112 W. Fourth St. Cost: $3-$5 donation.
SEPT. 10
Committed, winners of season two of the a cappella competition series "The Sing-Off," 8 p.m., Student Union Building Ballroom, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Tom Drake and Undiscovered Country of Moscow, blues/funk, 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op deli, 121 E. Fifth St.
Open mic, 7-9 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House & Wine Bar, 326 Main St., Lewiston. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
Michael and Keleren Millham, guitarists, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Lionel Hampton Music building, Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and senior citizens.
SEPT. 12
John Craigie Album Release event, featuring Marshall McLean, Bart Budwig and An American Forrest, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Event is for release of Craigie's eighth studio album, "The Apocalypse is Over." Cost: $7/advance, $10/door. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/442240
James Brownson and Dave Snider, jazz/blues, 6-9 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
SEPT. 14
Zac Brown Band, 3 p.m., the Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Wash. Tickets: livenation.com.
"Let's Duet," 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Julie Anne Wieck and Sheila Kearney Converse, assisted by Gerald Berthiaume and Meredith Arksey, present a program featuring vocal duets by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Schumann, Hoiby and others. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
Heart by Heart, a seven-member tribute band featuring a drummer from Heart and the original bassist and founding member of the band, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston along U.S. Highway 95/12. Opening band is Rail. Cost: $15 general admission. Tickets: casino box office, www.ticketswest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
"The Piano Music of George Gershwin," featuring Del Parkinson from Boise State University, free, 7-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. Parkinson's piano performance will focus on George Gershwin's most beloved songs such as "Rhapsody in Blue." The format will combine a live performance of these works with an interactive Power Point presentation and a discussion of Gershwin's life, his approach to composition, and his enduring popularity.
SEPT. 17
Ariel String Quartet with Orion Weiss, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $10/students, $17/seniors, $20/regular price. Tickets: www.uidaho.edu/class/acms/tickets, BookPeople of Moscow or at the door.
Will Fontaine of Moscow, jazz and acoustic guitar, 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op deli, 121 E. Fifth St.
SEPT. 19
Keri McCarthy, "The Oboe in its Natural Habitat," 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
Faculty Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 20
Student voice recitals, Samantha Cottam (soprano) and Ryan Timm (tenor), 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Christine Rushton, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
The Khind, Walking Corpse Syndrome and Diazepam, 7 p.m., Boomers' Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Cost: $10 at the gate.
SEPT. 21
Kid Rock, 6 p.m., Northern Quest Casino outdoor concert venue, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $89, $129 and $159. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 or online at northernquest.com.
SEPT. 24
En Chamade, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
Gypsydawgs of Moscow, acoustic and electric guitar, 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op deli, 121 E. Fifth St.
SEPT. 24-25
Guitar Week, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Classica guitarist Alexander Dunn will perform Sept. 24 and the Contenders, a faculty commercial music ensemble at UI, will play Sept. 25. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 25
Jason Aldean with Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Veterans Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $28.75/$54.75. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest outlets, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
SEPT. 26
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
SEPT. 27
Julie Wieck and Gerald Berthiaume, "Dawn to Dusk in Song," 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
Rod Erickson and Wanigan, 7 p.m., Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Cost: donations to benefit the Asotin United Methodist Church.
SEPT. 28
Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, 7 p.m., the Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George, Wash. Tickets: livenation.com.
"Borrowing From Our Friends: Our Favorite Transcriptions," Washington State University Faculty Artist Series, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Faculty favorites originally written for other instruments featuring Jill Schneider, David Turnbull, Chris Dickey, Shannon Scott, Frederick (Dave) Snider and Ann Yasinitsky. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/seniors and non-WSU students, free/WSU students with ID.
SEPT. 29
Gin Blossoms, 7 p.m., Coeur d'Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley, Idaho. Cost: $30 and $40. Tickets: through TicketsWest.
OCT. 1
Washington State University Big Band I and II, jazz concert, 8 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
OCT. 3
Washington State University Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
OCT. 6
Bon Jovi, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $59.50-$179.50. Tickets: through TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
OCT. 11
Heart featuring sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $61.50 plus fees. Tickets: through TicketsWest, (800) 325-SEAT.
OCT. 18
The Moody Blues, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:45), Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $80, $90 and $100. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 or online at northernquest.com.
OCT. 21
Joe Pug with Vandaveer, 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 9), Mikey's Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 plus fees. Tickets: joepug-vandaveer-moscow-eac2.eventbrite.com/
OCT. 23
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, with Talib Kweli and Big Krit, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $32.50/$39.50/$45. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
OCT. 27
Styx, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6), Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston along U.S. Highway 95/12. Cost: $25/$40/$60/$75. Tickets: casino box office, www.tickets west.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
NOV. 19
Nine Inch Nails with Explosions in the Sky, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $29.50/$35/$45/$69.50. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
NOV. 30
Pearl Jam, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Cost: $69.50. Tickets: arena box office, TicketsWest.com or (800) 325-SEAT.
APRIL 4
Quartetto Gelato, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Features Peter DeSotto on violin; Alexander Sevastian on accordion, piano and bandoneon; Elizabeth McLellan on cello; and Colin Maier on oboe. Cost: $18-$34. Tickets: through TicketsWest, (800) 325-SEAT, or through www.washingtonidahosymphony.org. Postponed from Sept. 7; tickets will be honored or refunded.
School & Campus
SEPT. 7
Jazz Barbecue Star Party, 7 p.m., Jewett Observatory, Washington State University, Pullman. Event sponsored by the WSU Department of Physics and Astronomy and the Palouse Astronomical Society. Features music by the Unusual Suspects, food and telescope viewing beginning at 9 p.m. Cost: suggested donation of $7.
SEPT. 9
Queer Discussions, sponsored by the LGBTQA Office at the University of Idaho, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Room 109, Memorial Gym, 1001 University Ave., Moscow.
SEPT. 10
Nerd Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Room 109, Memorial Gym, 1001 University Ave., Moscow. Attendees will talk about nerdy stuff during an evening of board games, TV, movies, and other things nerdy.
SEPT. 12
Lavender Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 229, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Features a free peanut butter and jelly sandwich lunch and discuss current events.
SEPT. 14
POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony, 9:30 a.m., University of Idaho Administration Building lawn, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Event will be followed by a free reception.
Sports & Outdoors
SEPT. 5-7
79th annual Lewiston Roundup, all events (except parade) at Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. Events include:
Sept. 5 - Rodeo performance, 6:59 p.m. Cost: $15-$23/adults, $7/youth
Sept. 6 - Rodeo performance, 6:59 p.m. Cost: $15-$23/adults, $7/youth
Sept. 7 - 2013 Roundup Parade, "Ride 'em High, "Rope 'em Low and Round 'em Up!" 1:29 p.m., Main Street, downtown Lewiston
Sept. 7 - Rodeo performance and awards, 6:59 p.m. Cost: $15-$23/adults, $7/youth
Tickets: www.lewistonroundup.com
SEPT. 7
Engineers Without Borders "Where's Waldo" themed 2 mile fun run/walk, 11 a.m., Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $3 suggested donation. Info: ewbuidaho@gmail.com
Orofino Kiwanis eighth annual Lumberjack Fun Walk/Run, late registration and packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m., 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m., Orofino City Park.
Kamiah Fly-in and Breakfast, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Kamiah Airport. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs and sausage links for $5. Events include spot landing, flour bombing, search and rescue clinic.
Potlatch River Loop Hike, 8 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The Lewiston Hiking Club will visit the Potlatch River Loop near Little Boulder Campground out of Helmer, a 4.9 mile hike along a nice trail to the top of a ridge paralleling the Potlatch River. Bring a lunch. Info: lwelch@cityoflewiston.org
SEPT. 13
First Down Friday, 5-9 p.m., Downtown Pullman. Free community pep rally. Info: http://bit.ly/omqz8X
SEPT. 14
Second annual Colors of Hope 5K, to benefit cancer patients, begins at 8 a.m., in the old Tidyman's parking lot, 1638 S. Blaine St. along the Troy Highway. At various points along the course, participants will be showered with colorful, non-toxic liquid. Cost: $30/advance, $35/day of run; includes T-shirt. Registration: bit.ly/ColorsofHope2013
STAGE
SEPT. 5
Auditions for "Guys and Dolls," staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7-10 p.m., Moscow High School auditorium, Third Street entrance between Jefferson and Van Buren streets. The cast will be limited to 24 actors and audtioners should bring a short monologue to read or recite, and a short song to sing a capella and be prepared to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and to be taught some very basic choreography.
SEPT. 19
Upright Citizen's Brigade, improvisational comedy and sketch comedy, 8 p.m., Student Union Building Ballroom, University of Idaho, Moscow.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 6
"Fiddler on the Roof," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21, 26-28 and Oct. 3-5, 2 p.m. Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6, Lewiston Civic Theatre, 805 Sixth Ave. Cost (not including tax): $16/regular price, $13/ages 60 and older, $11/students with ID, $8/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org. Synopsis: Tevye, a dairyman in pre-revolutionary Russia, is a father to five daughters who tries to maintain his family and Jewish traditions while searching for appropriate husbands for his three oldest daughters.
SEPT. 20
Ron White, Grammy-Award nominated comedian, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $75/$85/$100. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 or online at www.northernquest.com.
SEPT. 29
"A Roaring Good Time," cowboy poets at the Dahmen Barn, 2-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Performances by members of the Palouse Country Cowboy Poetry Association. Cost: $7 at the door.
OCT. 3-6, 10-13
"Ordinary Time," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 10-12. 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13, University of Idaho Hartung Theatre, Sixth Street and Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: adults $10. seniors (60+) $8, UI faculty and staff $8; students free with Vandal Card. Tickets: ordinarytime.brownpapertickets.com and at the door. Info: theatre@ui.edu or (208) 885-6465. Synopsis: This play by Sandra Hosking tracks one harrowing moment at the office that sends a clerical worker on a journey of self-discovery through the medieval world of Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales.
OCT. 13
"Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show," 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Lawrence brings back the character that made her famous from "The Carol Burnett Show" with new pieces that mix comedy and music. Cost: $35/$45/$55. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 or online at www.northernquest.com. !