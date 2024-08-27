Lewiston residents Justin Lee Finney and Amy Jan Sanford will be joined in marriage Aug. 18 at the home of the bride's parents at Kamiah. He is a 1992 graduate of Kamiah High School and a 1998 graduate of Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston. He is the son of Judy Baker of Kamiah and is employed by Northwestern Mutual Financial Network at Lewiston. She is a 1998 graduate of Kamiah High School and a 2001 graduate of LCSC. She is the daughter of Doug and Shelley Sanford of Kamiah and is employed by Express Personnel at Lewiston.