MUSIC
o Jazz and classical Indian music concert; Ernie Watts, Larry Coryell and L. Subramaniam; 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Bryan Hall Auditorium.
o Up With People, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16, Lewiston High School Auditorium.
o John Michael Montgomery with The Mavericks and The Tractors, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Spokane Arena.
o Auditorium Chamber Music series, 8 p.m. University of Idaho Auditorium, Moscow: Sept. 19, 14 faculty members from area universities and symphonies; Oct. 27, Leontovych String Quartet; Dec. 7, Ensemble Project Ars Nova; Jan. 26, The Chestnut Brass Company; March 7, The Bridge Ensemble.
o Pullman Concert Band, Sept. 23; Washington Idaho Symphony, Sept. 30; all performances 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow.
o Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Spokane Arena.
o St. Petersburg Ballet of Russia with Galina Mezentseva, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman.
o "The Marriage of Figaro," San Francisco Opera Center, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Lewiston High School Auditorium.
o Chris LeDoux with Perfect Stranger, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho, Moscow.
GALLERIES
o Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston: "Russian Homeland: The Volga River Valley," through Oct. 31.
o Compton Union Building Gallery, Washington State University, Pullman: "Cybermorphic Technodreams," wired assemblages and collages by Andi Olsen, through Sept. 15; "The Mind's Eye," paintings by Janet McKierman, Sept. 18 through Oct. 7; Annual Outdoor Photography Contest Exhibit, Oct. 9 through 28; "Illusion by Design: Renderings, Models and Materials for the Theatre," a WSU Theatre exhibit, Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
o Washington State University Museum of Art, Pullman: "Clearly Art: Pilchuck's Glass Legacy," tracing the history of glass as art form and celebrating 25 years of the Pilchuck School in northwestern Washington, through Oct. 15; "Robert Helm, 1981-1993," with crafted paintings on wood panels by the Pullman artist and WSU faculty member. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
o Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston: Paula McGaffee of Lewiston, artist of the month, paintings; Robert York of Clarkston, woodcarving; both through September.
o Moscow Gallery West, artist's reception for watercolorist Kay Montgomery, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 205 S. Almon St.
THEATER
o "The Secret Garden," 8 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 21-23 and 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1, Lewiston Civic Theatre.
o "Folk Lore, Fairy Tales and Fables," 7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30, Lewiston Civic Theatre.
o "Aspirin and Elephants," Pullman Community Theatre's dinner theater, Oct. 27 and 28 and Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, N.E. 525 Campus Ave., Pullman. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. with curtain time at 8 p.m.
AUDITIONS
o "The Tempest," 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Wadleigh Theatre, WSU, Pullman.
MUSEUMS
o Luna House Museum at Lewiston: "The Lolo Trail Land Bridge Across Time: A Historic Travel Corridor"; dolls and accessories from the collection of Clarkston resident Carmen Moxley; vintage hats from the Nez Perce County Historical Society's collection; through September. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
miscellaneous
o Moscon XVII, science fiction convention, Sept. 15-17, Quality Inn, Pullman.
o Bill Hall, author of "Frank Church, D.C., & Me," will speak about his book, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
o William Kittredge, Montana essayist and fiction writer, 14th annual Stegner Lecture, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History. Reception and book signing follows.
DANCE
o Katja Biesanz, solo dance theater performer, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Orofino High School Cafetorium.
READINGS
o Samuel Delany, University of Idaho's Distinguished Visiting Writer, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, UI Law Building Courtroom.
o Banned Book Week reading, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Moscow's Friendship Square.
BOOK SIGNINGS
o Bill Hall, author of "Frank Church, D.C. & Me:" 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, Book & Game Company, Lewiston Center shopping mall; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Students Book Corp., WSU campus, Pullman; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7, BookPeople, Moscow; noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 6, WSU Press Holiday Book Fair, Room 212, Compton Union Building, WSU.
o LeRoy Ashby, author of "Fighting the Odds: The Life of Senator Frank Church," 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Students Book Corp., WSU campus, Pullman; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7, BookPeople, Moscow.