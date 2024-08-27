MUSIC

o Jazz and classical Indian music concert; Ernie Watts, Larry Coryell and L. Subramaniam; 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Bryan Hall Auditorium.

o Up With People, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16, Lewiston High School Auditorium.

o John Michael Montgomery with The Mavericks and The Tractors, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Spokane Arena.

o Auditorium Chamber Music series, 8 p.m. University of Idaho Auditorium, Moscow: Sept. 19, 14 faculty members from area universities and symphonies; Oct. 27, Leontovych String Quartet; Dec. 7, Ensemble Project Ars Nova; Jan. 26, The Chestnut Brass Company; March 7, The Bridge Ensemble.

o Pullman Concert Band, Sept. 23; Washington Idaho Symphony, Sept. 30; all performances 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow.

o Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan, 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Spokane Arena.

o St. Petersburg Ballet of Russia with Galina Mezentseva, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman.

o "The Marriage of Figaro," San Francisco Opera Center, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Lewiston High School Auditorium.

o Chris LeDoux with Perfect Stranger, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho, Moscow.

GALLERIES

o Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston: "Russian Homeland: The Volga River Valley," through Oct. 31.

o Compton Union Building Gallery, Washington State University, Pullman: "Cybermorphic Technodreams," wired assemblages and collages by Andi Olsen, through Sept. 15; "The Mind's Eye," paintings by Janet McKierman, Sept. 18 through Oct. 7; Annual Outdoor Photography Contest Exhibit, Oct. 9 through 28; "Illusion by Design: Renderings, Models and Materials for the Theatre," a WSU Theatre exhibit, Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

o Washington State University Museum of Art, Pullman: "Clearly Art: Pilchuck's Glass Legacy," tracing the history of glass as art form and celebrating 25 years of the Pilchuck School in northwestern Washington, through Oct. 15; "Robert Helm, 1981-1993," with crafted paintings on wood panels by the Pullman artist and WSU faculty member. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

o Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston: Paula McGaffee of Lewiston, artist of the month, paintings; Robert York of Clarkston, woodcarving; both through September.

o Moscow Gallery West, artist's reception for watercolorist Kay Montgomery, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 205 S. Almon St.

THEATER

o "The Secret Garden," 8 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 21-23 and 28-30 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1, Lewiston Civic Theatre.