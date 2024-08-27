ART & Exhibits

SEPT. 6-29

"The Sister Show (It's All Her Fault)," works by Marti Zeigler of Cheney, Wash., and Vikki Wayne of Lewiston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Works include oil and pastel paintings, sculpture and jewelry. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Friday.

SEPT. 6-OCT. 3

Oil and watercolor paintings by Grangeville artist Ellamae Holes, Wells Fargo Bank, 162 E. Main St., Grangeville. Sponsored by the Central Idaho Art Association. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

SEPT. 7-NOV. 30

"Branching Out: Wood Art from the Inland Northwest," in the Main Gallery, works by members of the Cambium Collective, a group of wood-turning artists from the Inland Northwest. "The Cambium Collective presents Artifacts from the Hochs Excavation," in Gallery II, objects in the "dig" will be a collaborative effort by the artists to create wooden artifacts representative of a fictional, extinct civilization. "Len Zeoli: Ancestors and Archetypes," in Gallery III, wood and mixed media abstract humanlike figures. "Laurel Macdonald: One Linocut a Day - A Natural Progression," in Galleries IV, V and VI, series of linocuts generated from small sketchbooks that the artist takes with her on travels. Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: free.

SEPT. 7-JAN. 25

"Back to School," an exhibit in honor of the centennial of the 1912 Center building, featuring stories, memorabilia, photos and artifacts from when the building was used as a school, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.

SEPT. 8-OCT. 6

"A Decade of Highlights: Carrie Vielle - The Collections," paintings, sketches and sculptures by the artist, Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Reception: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday.

THROUGH SEPT. 12

Mixed media alphabet letters by Palouse Women Artists, Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. The letters have previously been displayed in Moscow businesses as part of Art Walk.

SEPT. 13-30

"A Journey of Barns," a collection of watercolor and mixed media images from the Palouse and Skagit Valley by artists Penni Cocking and Cynthia Hunziker, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Refreshments will be served. Cocking grew up in Colfax and received her BFA in fine arts from Washington State University. Hunziker grew up in Arlington, Wash., and studied art at Central Washington University. The two friends share an interest in preserving century-old barns and have embarked on a journey of painting many of them.

SEPT. 14-OCT. 10

Mixed-media prints and whimsical greeting cards made from reclaimed items by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

SEPT. 18

Poetry in Nature. 7:30 p.m., 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The event will take place at Spirit Center at St. Gertrude. No poetry experience is necessary. Suggested donations are $170 for a single or $120 for a shared room. For information, contact Theresa Henson at (208) 962-5065 or marcom@stgertrudes.org or visit www.StGertrudes.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 22

"Fine Arts Faculty Focus: Jo Hockenhull," Washington State University Museum of Art, Pullman. The show will include prints, paintings, and some aluminum sculptures and collages. Reception: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Museum of Art Gallery. Lecture: 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Fine Arts auditorium.

SEPT. 22 AND 23

Intermediate Bowl Turning Class, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Uniontown workshop of wood artist Len Zeoli. Sponsored by Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Some experience required; all tools and materials will be provided. Cost is $200 and includes all materials and the use of a power lathe. Registration due by Sept. 16, through www.artisanbarn.org or by calling (509) 229-3414.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

"Synthetic Ritual," mixed-media exhibit by a variety of artists, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

"Homage to Women Artists, The Shrine Project," by the Palouse Women Artists, Gritman Medical Center Conference Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow.

THROUGH OCT. 3

"Attitude Graphics: The Works of Howard Sparber," Gallery II, Fine Arts Center, Washington State University, Pullman. The exhibit features drawings, cartoons, caricatures and sculptures which the artist created during the 1940s and '50s. Sparber's work was included in the Museum of Modern Art's "Yank Illustrates the War" in 1943, and he then gained national recognition when his cartoons began appearing in the New York Times, Colliers, Look and the Ladies' Home Journal. Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays.

Books & Authors

SEPT. 8

Mark A. Gudmunson of Pakalani, Hawaii, formerly of Colfax, author of "The Unraveling," prerelease signing, noon-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.

Western Woman Author event, signings by four authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.

Carmen Peone of Inchelium, Wash., author of "Change of Heart."

Oregon author Paty Jager, author of the third book in her paranormal historic romance Spirit Trilogy, "Spirit of the Sky."

Janet Bly, widow of Stephen Bly, author of "Stuart Brannon's Final Shot."

Dawn Nelson of Creston, Wash., author of "The Rancher."

SEPT. 11-13

Gregg Olsen of Kitsap County, Wash., author of "Envy" and "Betrayal" from his young adult "Empty Coffin" series, presentations: noon Sept. 11, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Columbia County Library, Dayton; 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.

SEPT. 15

Annette Smith and Myrna Thatcher, authors of the memoir "Turning the Curse into a Blessing," signing, noon-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.

SEPT. 18

Brooke Moss of Palouse, author of "The What if Guy" and "The Carny," reading and discussion, 6 p.m., Palouse branch, Whitman County Library, 120 E. Main St.

SEPT. 21 AND 22

John W. Wulf of Montana, mechanic and poet, reading and signing; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21, Lewiston Hastings, 139 Thain Road; noon-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Moscow Hastings, 2230 W. Pullman Road.

SEPT. 22

Allie (Al) and Edith (Edie) Vannoy of Lewiston, authors of "A Nice Car, A Good Woman, A Little Fun Every Day: True Tales: From Boyhood to Manhood in Troubled Times 1917-1947," signing, 1-4 p.m., Rosauer's, Lewiston. The memoir recounts Al Vannoy's youth during the Great Depression. Those seeking an autographed copy of the book should preorder by contacting Edie Vannoy at (208) 746-3011 or edievannoy@msn.com.

Ginny Seymour of Lewiston, author of the "Kingdom" series, signing and workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.

Steven Martin, author of "Opium Fiend: A 21st Century Slave to a 19th Century Addiction," signing, 2-4 p.m., And Books too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.

SEPT. 26

Uniontown Book Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St. The book this month is "Blue Heaven" by C.J. Box. Copies of the book can be picked up at the library.

Clubs & Orgs

SEPT. 12 AND 19

Brown Bag Luncheon Programs, noon-1 p.m., 305 N. College St., Grangeville. These free historical lectures and slide shows take place Wednesdays in the basement of the Bicentennial Historical Museum in Grangeville. The Sept. 12 program is "The Chinese During the Gold Rush" by Melvin Wikoff of Grangeville. The Sept. 19 program is "White House China" by Irma Lee Green of Grangeville.

SEPT. 15

Annual Lewis-Clark Doll Club Doll & Teddy Bear Show & Sale, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Williams Conference Center, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.

SEPT. 22

United Way of Moscow/Latah County Dash for Cash, 9 a.m. 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. The United Way of Moscow/Latah County is host to this third annual event, held on the Latah Trail in Moscow. The 5K walk/run will begin at the Old Tidyman's parking lot on the corner of Blaine and Highway 8, and will continue along the Latah Trail. Awards and light refreshments will be available after the race. Cost is a $15 donation for adults and a $10 donation for children ages 6-15. Children under 5 are free without an event T-shirt. Event shirts can be purchased for a $10 donation. Registration forms are at www.moscowlatahuw.org, and must be mailed in by Sept. 1 to receive an event T-shirt. Info: Whitney Mueller at (208) 669-1600 or check for updates on the United Way of Moscow/Latah County Facebook page.

fairs & festivals

SEPT. 6

Clarkston's Alive After Five, 5-8 p.m., Sixth Street. Features a variety of booths selling handmade jewelry, kitchen items, clothing, arts/crafts and more. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, along with the second annual Best of the Bite Size competition between local restaurants. Live music is by Alexander Orpheous Black and Brian Hefflin, along with comic relief by Some Funny Dudes. Family activities include Izzy the Camel, Slinky the Clown, Sir Pops a Lot and a bouncy house.

SEPT. 6-9

78th annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston Roundup Grounds, Tammany. Rodeo events are 6:59 p.m. Sept. 6, 7:29 p.m. Sept. 7-8 and 1:29 p.m. Sept. 9. The annual Roundup parade will be held at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 8 in downtown Lewiston. This year's theme is "Vintage Chaps and Cowboy Hats ... The True Western Way," and there are 14 judged categories. Those interested in participating in the parade can fill out a parade application. Applications can be found at the Chamber Office at 502 Bridge St. in Clarkston, or at www.lewistonroundup.org.

Idaho Cowgirl Rendezous, Hells Gate State Park, Birch Loop, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Event includes a catered dinner and breakfast, choice of group and self-led activities and a shuttle bus for transport. Participants can choose to join the group for number of add-on activities: a half-day jet boat tour of Hells Canyon with Riverquest Excursions, a night of rodeo at the Lewiston Roundup and the after-rodeo dance. Cost: $40 Registration includes two meals and shuttle bus transport; does not include camping fees at Hells Gate State Park. Fees for additional add-on activities are $103 for the jet boat tour, $20 for a Lewiston Roundup ticket and $5 for a dance ticket. Info: Julie Pierce, (208) 816-1736 or online at www.CowgirlRendezvous.com

SEPT. 8

Clarkston Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, in the Twin River National Bank parking lot, Fifth and Sycamore streets, featuring fresh, locally grown produce, handmade baked goods and crafts.

Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Live performances by Soulstice at 9:30 a.m. and Festival Danceat 11:45 a.m.

SEPT. 11

Growers market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. Market is in the parking lot.

Orofino Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m, parking lot of Edward Jones, 106 Michigan Ave. Featuring locally grown produce, baked goods, arts & crafts, refreshments and music. Info: (208) 476-5526 or orofinofarmersmarket.com.

SEPT. 12

Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6 p.m., Spot Shop parking lot, 240 N.E. Kamiaken St., Pullman. Info: (509) 334-3565.

Lewiston Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., D Street parking lot across from Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston. Featuring a variety of products, including locally grown produce and artisan crafts.

SEPT. 13-16

Latah County Fair, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hours: 1-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Full schedule and other information may be found online at http://www.latah.id.us/fair/information.php.

SEPT. 15

Palouse Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Street, Palouse. Events include pancake breakfast at 6 a.m., a car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Palouse Days Parade at 10 a.m., a book sale, duck race, ping pong ball drop and other events.

"Party in the Park," 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Event includes prize giveaways, native music and dance, live music, games from around the world, ethnic food sales and a tae kwon do demonstration. Sponsored by the International Students Council of Washington Stat University,

SEPT. 16

Sixth annual Old-Fashioned Sunday in Autumn, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features a pie-baking contest with sales of pie ala mode following the judging, and a silent auction of desserts which are contained in beautifully decorated boxes made by our resident artists. Features live music by Loose on the Palouse, Bodie Dominguez and Miss V; the Antique Power Club with a vintage farm equipment show and shine exhibition and demonstration; and artisan demonstrations.

SEPT. 20-23

Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23. Cost: Daily admission is $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for those 6-12, free for those 5 and younger, $6 for those 60 and older.

food and drink

SEPT. 6

Lewis-Clark Valley Spaghetti Feed, 5:30-8 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Cost: $10 for adults; $7 for children 10 and under; attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. RSVP to Julie Rice (208) 746-2407, Mark Brigham (208) 743-1456 or Sharrol St. Marie (208) 743-2825.

SEPT. 9

Free barbecue and covered-dish lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Features hamburgers, hot dogs, cookies and brownies. Games and activities for children of all ages will include face painting, balloons, bubbles and more. Canned food donations will be accepted for the Valley Food Bank.

KIDS & FAMILY

SEPT. 7

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St. The morning will include songs, stories and crafts.

SEPT. 9

Sixth annual Nuart Block Party, free, 2-10 p.m., 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Features eight national acts, $1 burgers, bounce house and clown.

Third Wednesday Science Club, 3:15 p.m., program for elementary school children, Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St.

SEPT. 14

Asotin County Family Aquatic Center's Kid Fish Day, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Participants will learn about boating safety, how to properly wear a life jacket, how to get a fishing license, and when to keep a fish and when to throw it back. Children may also practice casting and baiting a hook. Cost: $3.50 for youth; adults are admitted free. Children ages 4 and older may catch a fish while supplies last.

SEPT. 15

Palouse Folklore Society contra dance, 6:30 p.m., Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 1201 Blaine Road, Moscow. Band is Floating Crowbar and caller is Gary Miller. Admission: $8 general admission, $5 newcomers, $6 PFS members. Covered-dish meals begin at 6:30 p.m.; lessons start at 7:30 p.m.; dances begin at 8 p.m. Info: www.palousefolk.org.

SEPT. 19

Third Wednesday Science Club, for elementary school students, 3:15 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St.