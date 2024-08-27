ART & Exhibits
SEPT. 6-29
"The Sister Show (It's All Her Fault)," works by Marti Zeigler of Cheney, Wash., and Vikki Wayne of Lewiston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Works include oil and pastel paintings, sculpture and jewelry. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Friday.
SEPT. 6-OCT. 3
Oil and watercolor paintings by Grangeville artist Ellamae Holes, Wells Fargo Bank, 162 E. Main St., Grangeville. Sponsored by the Central Idaho Art Association. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 7-NOV. 30
"Branching Out: Wood Art from the Inland Northwest," in the Main Gallery, works by members of the Cambium Collective, a group of wood-turning artists from the Inland Northwest. "The Cambium Collective presents Artifacts from the Hochs Excavation," in Gallery II, objects in the "dig" will be a collaborative effort by the artists to create wooden artifacts representative of a fictional, extinct civilization. "Len Zeoli: Ancestors and Archetypes," in Gallery III, wood and mixed media abstract humanlike figures. "Laurel Macdonald: One Linocut a Day - A Natural Progression," in Galleries IV, V and VI, series of linocuts generated from small sketchbooks that the artist takes with her on travels. Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission: free.
SEPT. 7-JAN. 25
"Back to School," an exhibit in honor of the centennial of the 1912 Center building, featuring stories, memorabilia, photos and artifacts from when the building was used as a school, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 8-OCT. 6
"A Decade of Highlights: Carrie Vielle - The Collections," paintings, sketches and sculptures by the artist, Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Reception: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday.
THROUGH SEPT. 12
Mixed media alphabet letters by Palouse Women Artists, Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. The letters have previously been displayed in Moscow businesses as part of Art Walk.
SEPT. 13-30
"A Journey of Barns," a collection of watercolor and mixed media images from the Palouse and Skagit Valley by artists Penni Cocking and Cynthia Hunziker, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Refreshments will be served. Cocking grew up in Colfax and received her BFA in fine arts from Washington State University. Hunziker grew up in Arlington, Wash., and studied art at Central Washington University. The two friends share an interest in preserving century-old barns and have embarked on a journey of painting many of them.
SEPT. 14-OCT. 10
Mixed-media prints and whimsical greeting cards made from reclaimed items by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
SEPT. 18
Poetry in Nature. 7:30 p.m., 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The event will take place at Spirit Center at St. Gertrude. No poetry experience is necessary. Suggested donations are $170 for a single or $120 for a shared room. For information, contact Theresa Henson at (208) 962-5065 or marcom@stgertrudes.org or visit www.StGertrudes.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 22
"Fine Arts Faculty Focus: Jo Hockenhull," Washington State University Museum of Art, Pullman. The show will include prints, paintings, and some aluminum sculptures and collages. Reception: 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Museum of Art Gallery. Lecture: 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Fine Arts auditorium.
SEPT. 22 AND 23
Intermediate Bowl Turning Class, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Uniontown workshop of wood artist Len Zeoli. Sponsored by Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Some experience required; all tools and materials will be provided. Cost is $200 and includes all materials and the use of a power lathe. Registration due by Sept. 16, through www.artisanbarn.org or by calling (509) 229-3414.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
"Synthetic Ritual," mixed-media exhibit by a variety of artists, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
"Homage to Women Artists, The Shrine Project," by the Palouse Women Artists, Gritman Medical Center Conference Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow.
THROUGH OCT. 3
"Attitude Graphics: The Works of Howard Sparber," Gallery II, Fine Arts Center, Washington State University, Pullman. The exhibit features drawings, cartoons, caricatures and sculptures which the artist created during the 1940s and '50s. Sparber's work was included in the Museum of Modern Art's "Yank Illustrates the War" in 1943, and he then gained national recognition when his cartoons began appearing in the New York Times, Colliers, Look and the Ladies' Home Journal. Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays.
Books & Authors
SEPT. 8
Mark A. Gudmunson of Pakalani, Hawaii, formerly of Colfax, author of "The Unraveling," prerelease signing, noon-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.
Western Woman Author event, signings by four authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Carmen Peone of Inchelium, Wash., author of "Change of Heart."
Oregon author Paty Jager, author of the third book in her paranormal historic romance Spirit Trilogy, "Spirit of the Sky."
Janet Bly, widow of Stephen Bly, author of "Stuart Brannon's Final Shot."
Dawn Nelson of Creston, Wash., author of "The Rancher."
SEPT. 11-13
Gregg Olsen of Kitsap County, Wash., author of "Envy" and "Betrayal" from his young adult "Empty Coffin" series, presentations: noon Sept. 11, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Columbia County Library, Dayton; 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
SEPT. 15
Annette Smith and Myrna Thatcher, authors of the memoir "Turning the Curse into a Blessing," signing, noon-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 18
Brooke Moss of Palouse, author of "The What if Guy" and "The Carny," reading and discussion, 6 p.m., Palouse branch, Whitman County Library, 120 E. Main St.
SEPT. 21 AND 22
John W. Wulf of Montana, mechanic and poet, reading and signing; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21, Lewiston Hastings, 139 Thain Road; noon-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Moscow Hastings, 2230 W. Pullman Road.
SEPT. 22
Allie (Al) and Edith (Edie) Vannoy of Lewiston, authors of "A Nice Car, A Good Woman, A Little Fun Every Day: True Tales: From Boyhood to Manhood in Troubled Times 1917-1947," signing, 1-4 p.m., Rosauer's, Lewiston. The memoir recounts Al Vannoy's youth during the Great Depression. Those seeking an autographed copy of the book should preorder by contacting Edie Vannoy at (208) 746-3011 or edievannoy@msn.com.
Ginny Seymour of Lewiston, author of the "Kingdom" series, signing and workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston.
Steven Martin, author of "Opium Fiend: A 21st Century Slave to a 19th Century Addiction," signing, 2-4 p.m., And Books too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
SEPT. 26
Uniontown Book Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St. The book this month is "Blue Heaven" by C.J. Box. Copies of the book can be picked up at the library.
Clubs & Orgs
SEPT. 12 AND 19
Brown Bag Luncheon Programs, noon-1 p.m., 305 N. College St., Grangeville. These free historical lectures and slide shows take place Wednesdays in the basement of the Bicentennial Historical Museum in Grangeville. The Sept. 12 program is "The Chinese During the Gold Rush" by Melvin Wikoff of Grangeville. The Sept. 19 program is "White House China" by Irma Lee Green of Grangeville.
SEPT. 15
Annual Lewis-Clark Doll Club Doll & Teddy Bear Show & Sale, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Williams Conference Center, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
SEPT. 22
United Way of Moscow/Latah County Dash for Cash, 9 a.m. 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. The United Way of Moscow/Latah County is host to this third annual event, held on the Latah Trail in Moscow. The 5K walk/run will begin at the Old Tidyman's parking lot on the corner of Blaine and Highway 8, and will continue along the Latah Trail. Awards and light refreshments will be available after the race. Cost is a $15 donation for adults and a $10 donation for children ages 6-15. Children under 5 are free without an event T-shirt. Event shirts can be purchased for a $10 donation. Registration forms are at www.moscowlatahuw.org, and must be mailed in by Sept. 1 to receive an event T-shirt. Info: Whitney Mueller at (208) 669-1600 or check for updates on the United Way of Moscow/Latah County Facebook page.
fairs & festivals
SEPT. 6
Clarkston's Alive After Five, 5-8 p.m., Sixth Street. Features a variety of booths selling handmade jewelry, kitchen items, clothing, arts/crafts and more. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, along with the second annual Best of the Bite Size competition between local restaurants. Live music is by Alexander Orpheous Black and Brian Hefflin, along with comic relief by Some Funny Dudes. Family activities include Izzy the Camel, Slinky the Clown, Sir Pops a Lot and a bouncy house.
SEPT. 6-9
78th annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston Roundup Grounds, Tammany. Rodeo events are 6:59 p.m. Sept. 6, 7:29 p.m. Sept. 7-8 and 1:29 p.m. Sept. 9. The annual Roundup parade will be held at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 8 in downtown Lewiston. This year's theme is "Vintage Chaps and Cowboy Hats ... The True Western Way," and there are 14 judged categories. Those interested in participating in the parade can fill out a parade application. Applications can be found at the Chamber Office at 502 Bridge St. in Clarkston, or at www.lewistonroundup.org.
Idaho Cowgirl Rendezous, Hells Gate State Park, Birch Loop, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Event includes a catered dinner and breakfast, choice of group and self-led activities and a shuttle bus for transport. Participants can choose to join the group for number of add-on activities: a half-day jet boat tour of Hells Canyon with Riverquest Excursions, a night of rodeo at the Lewiston Roundup and the after-rodeo dance. Cost: $40 Registration includes two meals and shuttle bus transport; does not include camping fees at Hells Gate State Park. Fees for additional add-on activities are $103 for the jet boat tour, $20 for a Lewiston Roundup ticket and $5 for a dance ticket. Info: Julie Pierce, (208) 816-1736 or online at www.CowgirlRendezvous.com
SEPT. 8
Clarkston Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, in the Twin River National Bank parking lot, Fifth and Sycamore streets, featuring fresh, locally grown produce, handmade baked goods and crafts.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Live performances by Soulstice at 9:30 a.m. and Festival Danceat 11:45 a.m.
SEPT. 11
Growers market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St. Market is in the parking lot.
Orofino Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m, parking lot of Edward Jones, 106 Michigan Ave. Featuring locally grown produce, baked goods, arts & crafts, refreshments and music. Info: (208) 476-5526 or orofinofarmersmarket.com.
SEPT. 12
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6 p.m., Spot Shop parking lot, 240 N.E. Kamiaken St., Pullman. Info: (509) 334-3565.
Lewiston Farmers Market, 5-7 p.m., D Street parking lot across from Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston. Featuring a variety of products, including locally grown produce and artisan crafts.
SEPT. 13-16
Latah County Fair, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hours: 1-10 p.m. Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Full schedule and other information may be found online at http://www.latah.id.us/fair/information.php.
SEPT. 15
Palouse Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Street, Palouse. Events include pancake breakfast at 6 a.m., a car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Palouse Days Parade at 10 a.m., a book sale, duck race, ping pong ball drop and other events.
"Party in the Park," 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Event includes prize giveaways, native music and dance, live music, games from around the world, ethnic food sales and a tae kwon do demonstration. Sponsored by the International Students Council of Washington Stat University,
SEPT. 16
Sixth annual Old-Fashioned Sunday in Autumn, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Features a pie-baking contest with sales of pie ala mode following the judging, and a silent auction of desserts which are contained in beautifully decorated boxes made by our resident artists. Features live music by Loose on the Palouse, Bodie Dominguez and Miss V; the Antique Power Club with a vintage farm equipment show and shine exhibition and demonstration; and artisan demonstrations.
SEPT. 20-23
Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23. Cost: Daily admission is $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for those 6-12, free for those 5 and younger, $6 for those 60 and older.
food and drink
SEPT. 6
Lewis-Clark Valley Spaghetti Feed, 5:30-8 p.m., Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Cost: $10 for adults; $7 for children 10 and under; attendees should bring chairs or blankets for seating. RSVP to Julie Rice (208) 746-2407, Mark Brigham (208) 743-1456 or Sharrol St. Marie (208) 743-2825.
SEPT. 9
Free barbecue and covered-dish lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Features hamburgers, hot dogs, cookies and brownies. Games and activities for children of all ages will include face painting, balloons, bubbles and more. Canned food donations will be accepted for the Valley Food Bank.
KIDS & FAMILY
SEPT. 7
Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St. The morning will include songs, stories and crafts.
SEPT. 9
Sixth annual Nuart Block Party, free, 2-10 p.m., 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Features eight national acts, $1 burgers, bounce house and clown.
Third Wednesday Science Club, 3:15 p.m., program for elementary school children, Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St.
SEPT. 14
Asotin County Family Aquatic Center's Kid Fish Day, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Participants will learn about boating safety, how to properly wear a life jacket, how to get a fishing license, and when to keep a fish and when to throw it back. Children may also practice casting and baiting a hook. Cost: $3.50 for youth; adults are admitted free. Children ages 4 and older may catch a fish while supplies last.
SEPT. 15
Palouse Folklore Society contra dance, 6:30 p.m., Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 1201 Blaine Road, Moscow. Band is Floating Crowbar and caller is Gary Miller. Admission: $8 general admission, $5 newcomers, $6 PFS members. Covered-dish meals begin at 6:30 p.m.; lessons start at 7:30 p.m.; dances begin at 8 p.m. Info: www.palousefolk.org.
SEPT. 19
Third Wednesday Science Club, for elementary school students, 3:15 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St.
MOVIES
SEPT. 6
"Moonrise Kingdom" (PG-13), free outdoor screening, 8 p.m., Library Plaza, roof of the Terrell Library, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 7-8
"Rock of Ages" (PG-13), 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 7; 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Borah Theater, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow.
SEPT. 14-15
"The Avengers" (PG-13), 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Borah Theater, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow.
SEPT. 21-22
"The Lucky One" (PG-13), 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 21; 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Borah Theater, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 709 S. Deakin St., Moscow.
Music
SEPT. 6-8
E. Bowen open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m. Sept. 6; Forbidden Freight, bluegrass, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 7; Jeremiah Akin, indie folk/rock, 9-11 p.m. Sept. 8; Bucer's Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 7
The Hitmen, based in Coeur d'Alene, hits from the 1950s on, 9 p.m., the Silver Saddle, 509 Pine St., Potlatch.
Michelle Mielke, "A Piano Teacher's Progress," faculty piano recital, 6:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 8
Hard Travelin' Trio, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Folk music with an edge and a dash of bluegrass and pop. Cost is $8 at the door.
Nine Pint Coggies of Spokane, Scottish fiddlers, 1 p.m., Scenic 6 Park, Potlatch. Concert will benefit Potlatch firefighters and emergency medical technicians, and an open acoustic jam session will follow.
SEPT. 9
Gonzaga University Choir, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The group will also provide music for 11:30 a.m. Mass that day. The chorus is a select, mixed ensemble of 55 voices led by Timothy Westerhaus. The performance will include a wide variety of sacred and secular repertoire from the medieval to modern historical periods and from diverse cultures. Free. Info: (208) 962-2000 or visit www.stgertrudes.org.
Heart, 5 p.m., Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 777-5252 or online at northernquest.com. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson have rocked the charts with hits like "Crazy on You," "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Straight On" and more. Tickets: $30-$60, www.northernquest.com or (877) 777-5252.
SEPT. 11
George Winston, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7), Bing Crosby Theatre, 901 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane. Tickets: $27 in advance; $32 day of show. Through Ticketswest.
Gefilte Trout of Lewiston, klezmer, clarinets, 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op deli, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
SEPT. 12
Mark Holt of Weippe, Americana, 5-7 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites Conference Center, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
SEPT. 13
Mauchley Duo Recital, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 for students and senior citizens, at the door.
Ruth Boden, faculty cello recital, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 14
Wanigan, bluegrass, and Rod Erickson, yodeler, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15), Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Cost (at the door): $10 per person or $25 per family. The concert is a fundraiser for the Asotin United Methodist Church.
"Faculty Artist Series: Let's Duet!" with Julie Anne Wieck and Sheila Kearney Converse, assisted by Gerald Berthiaume and Meredith Arksey, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre. Washington State University, Pullman. Program features vocal duets by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Schumann, Hoiby and others. All proceeds will benefit the WSU School of Music scholarship fund. Cost: $10 general admission; $5 60 and older and non-WSU students; free for WSU students with ID.
SEPT. 15
Crosby, Stills & Nash, 7:30 p.m., the Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 777-5252 or online at northernquest.com. David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have each been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
Rod Erickson, yodeler, 7 p.m. (with dinner served at 6 p.m.), Craigmont Community Church, Third and Halliday streets. Cost: $10 each, $30 for a family of four, and $5 for children 6 and under.
"Classical Piano Favorites: Impressionism - the Music of Debussy & Ravel," with pianist Del Parkinson, 7-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. Parkinson is a professor of piano at Boise State University and will give a narration about the background of each piece, as well as a PowerPoint presentation of Impressionistic paintings that depict the subject matter of each piece. Cost: free.
SEPT. 16
Emmanuel Lutheran Church Choir, variety of vocal music, 2-3 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
SEPT. 17-18
Diego's Umbrella of San Francisco, gypsy rock, 9:30 p.m., John's Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
SEPT. 18
Allen Stone of Chewelah, Wash., soul, 8 p.m., free, Student Union Building Ballroom, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Faculty Chamber Music Series concert, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 for students and senior citizens, at the door.
Dan Maher of Pullman, folk, 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op deli, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow.
Richard Kriehn, faculty mandolin recital, 8 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University.
SEPT. 20
Kristin Elgersma, piano recital, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 for students and senior citizens, at the door.
Washington State University Orchestra, 8 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall,.
SEPT. 21
Eclectic Approach with Vividal & Genevieve, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), the Bell Tower, 125 S.E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $10 general admission and $8 for students. Info: belltowerpullman.com
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Choirs, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Music Building 222, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5 regular price, $3 for students and senior citizens, at the door.
Meredith Heinzmann, student clarinet recital, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 22
Hog Heaven Big Band plays from the Great American Songbook, 7:30-9:30 p.m., dance or listen, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $8 for a couple; $5 for a single; no charge for children under 12. The Hog Heaven Big Band is a 17-piece ensemble with two female vocalists.
One Eighty of Lewiston, rock, 6-9 p.m., Pioneer Park, Lewiston.
SEPT. 22-23
Washington Idaho Symphony, first concert of the 2012-2012 season, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Domey auditorium, Gladish Community Center, 115 N.W. State St., Pullman; 3 p.m. Sept. 23, Lewiston High School auditorium. Tickets: www.washingtonidahosymphony.org, (509) 332-3408, info@washingtonidahosymphony.org.
SEPT. 23
Abracadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute, 7 p.m., Coeur d'Alene Casino, 37914 South Nukwalqw Road, Worley. Tickets: Reserved: $30; general admission: $20; through TicketsWest.
Nordic Spirit, 1-3 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $8 at the door. Features Jane and Jeff Anderson of Olympia playing old-time Scandinavian music in authentic costumes.
SEPT. 24
Husband-and-wife team Lexa and Kyle Ferrill and pianist Rajung Yang, an evening of American composer Dominick Argento's songs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $5; $3 for students and senior citizens.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT. 8
"Give Jerry a Hand," a benefit yard sale to defray the medical expenses of Jerry Wickizer of Lewiston, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the parking lot of the Lewiston Tribune, 505 Capital St. Items can be donated for the sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by putting them in the white truck and trailer in the parking lot east of the Tribune Publishing Co. production center at 607 Capital St. Hamburgers and sodas will be sold at the yard sale and all money raised will be used toward Wickizer's growing medical bills.
Third annual Washington State University Star Party, 7 p.m., Jewett Observatory, Pullman. Music performed by the Unusual Suspects will be accompanied with grilled brats and hot dogs from 7-9 p.m. Stargazing will begin at 9 p.m. A $7 donation for the food is suggested. Proceeds support the WSU planetarium equipment fund. The Jewett Observatory is located on a hilltop on the east side of campus, approximately at the intersection of Grimes Way and Olympia Avenue.
SEPT. 15
Colors of Hope Run to Support Cancer Patients, 5K, 9 a.m., old Tidyman's parking lot, 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. At various points along the trail participants will be showered with colorful, nontoxic, cornstarch-based powder. Registration for the run is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Additionally, T-shirts may be purchased for $5 each. Children age 5 and younger participate for free. Registration form: www.gritman.org and click on the events calendar.
Alpha Gamma Delta's Walk to Cure Juvenile Diabetes, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m, Kibbie Dome Parking Lot, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Teams or individuals can register online at the JDRF site or at the event. T-shirts will be available for $17. Registration costs $5. Info: Elise Moote at (208) 965-5824.
"Junk in Your Trunk" community yard sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. Vendors must register by Sept. 7 (cost is $15) and will sell from the back of their vehicle.
SEPT. 21
Fall Brawl Roller Derby, 6-9 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, 225 North Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: Donations and canned food accepted. The Rolling Hills Derby Dames take on the Rodeo City Rollergirls of Ellensburg. Pullman band BB Gun Incident is half-time entertainment. Features a beer garden open to those 21 and older for a $3 cover charge. Event suitable for all ages.
SEPT. 22
Under the Sky Light 2012, 6-8 p.m., A night of dining, candlelight and music with classical guitarist James Reid on the second floor of the Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. Info: (509) 878-1800, by email at bankleft@visitpalouse.com, or www.bankleftgallery.com
stage
SEPT. 6-8
Fall Chamber Readings, 7:30 p.m., Kiva Theater, University of Idaho, 921 Campus Drive, Moscow. Three UI student playwrights will present their work to the public for the first time. Cost: $2 at the door and free for UI students.
SEPT. 6-9
"Oliver!" staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-8, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets: $17 for adults and $10 for children in advance; $20 for adults and $12 for children at the door. RTOP box office: (509) 334-0750, noon-5 p.m. weekdays. Synopsis: Based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist," the musical is about Oliver, a young orphan boy who goes from the workhouse to a life of thievery when he meets the Artful Dodger and becomes involved with the sinister Fagin, who teaches boys to be pick-pockets. Nothing good can come of Oliver meeting the villainous Bill Sikes.
SEPT. 14-15
24-Hour Theatre Project, Kiva Theater, 921 Campus Drive, University of Idaho, Moscow. Auditions: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14, sign ups for an audition slot are at http://bit.ly/PJs6bS. Rehearsals and production: Actors cast in the project will be part of rehearsals of newly written plays all day Sept. 15. Performances of the finished work will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Kiva Theater. Info: Ray Pritchard at raypritchard01@gmail.com.
SEPT. 15
Jeff Foxworthy, comedian, 8 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: $55 through TicketsWest. !
SEPT. 20-OCT. 7
"9 to 5: The Musical," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-22, 27-29 and Oct. 4-6; 2 p.m. Sept. 23, 30 and Oct. 7; Lewiston Civic Theatre, 805 Sixth Ave. Tickets: online at lctheatre.org; or box office, (208) 746-3401. Box office hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
SEPT. 26
"Los Valientes (The Courageous Ones)," 7:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Daggy Hall, Idaho Street and College Avenue, Washington State University, Pullman. The evening of musical theater will celebrate the lives of three heroic Latinos. Paulo Quiros stars in this one-man show as Mexican painter Diego Rivera, martyred Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero and Mexican-American outlaw Joaquin Murrieta, better known as Zorro. Presented by WSU Performing Arts in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Admission: $18 regular price, $8 for youth and non-WSU students, free for WSU students with ID. Tickets available at the Beasley Coliseum box office, online at ticketswest.com, or (800) 325-7328.
SEPT. 27
A Special Evening with Dan Rather, free, 7 p.m, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. The famed journalist is the recipient of the 2012 Edward R. Murrow Award for Lifetime Achievement. He will accept the honor and deliver the 38th Murrow Symposium keynote address.
OCT. 7
World Wresting Entertainment RAW, 5 p.m., Spokane Arena, 720 West Mallon Ave. Tickets: through TicketsWest.
OCT. 13
Brian Regan, comedian, 8 p.m., INB Performing Arts Center, 720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane. Tickets: through TicketsWest. Reserved seat tickets are $42.50 and $47.50.
NOV. 9
"Of Mice and Men," staged by the Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Daggy Hall, Washington State University, Idaho Street and College Avenue, Pullman. Cost: $20 regular price; $16 seniors; $12 non-WSU students and youth; $10 WSU students with ID. Tickets: Ticketswest, online at www.ticketswest.com; by phone at (800) 325-7328; in person at all outlets including the Beasley Coliseum box office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; or at the Daggy Hall theater ticket office beginning two hours before the performance. Synopsis: Based on John Steinbeck's widely read literary masterpiece, it's the tragic story of two California migrant ranch workers during the Great Depression.
NOV. 30 AND DEC. 1
Celtic Thunder, 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Resort & Casino Pend Oreille Pavilion, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 777-5252 or online at northernquest.com. The Celtic and Irish dance troupe explores all aspects of Irish dance and song.