Arts & Entertainment
July 14, 2000

'Jukebox Saturday Night' opens July 28

Tickets are on sale for "Jukebox Saturday Night at the Drive-In," the annual Lewiston Civic Theatre musical revue, which opens July 28.

Opening night festivities 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 include performances by Carpe Diem of Lewiston and The Hot Flashes of Moscow in Trevitt Park located behind the theater.

The Wayback Cafe will be serving food and there will also be a classic car show.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 28, 29 and Aug. 3, 4, 5 and July 30 and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at the theater.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children under 12. They are available at the theater. More information is available by calling 746-3401.

The theater is located at 805 Sixth Ave.

