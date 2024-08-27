today

MOSCOW - A discussion on public art in the city will be from 5:30 to 7 tonight at Bloom Independent Coffee House and Cafe, 403 S. Main St. here.

The free event is sponsored by the City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission and aims to collect information from members of the community about what kind of public art they would like to see installed.

Refreshments will be provided and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

---

OROFINO - Cloverdayle, a husband-and-wife country duo, will perform at 7:30 tonight at Orofino High School. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event opens the 2012-2013 concert season of the Clearwater Community Concert Association. Admission to the concert is by membership, or individual tickets to the show are available for purchase at the door for $30.

Chad and Rachel Hamar of Portland, who formed Cloverdayle in 2008, perform with a four-person backup band. They recently recorded their first full-length album in Nashville, "9 Miles Down a 10 Mile Road."

OHS music students will sell refreshments during intermission to raise money for their program.

Sunday

PULLMAN - The Shangri-La Chinese Acrobats will bring balancing feats, agility and acrobatics to Beasley Coliseum on the Washington State University campus here at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more than 30 years, the Shangri-La Chinese Acrobats, directed by the Hai Family from China, have been entertaining audiences throughout the country. Their all-new show features sensational acrobatics, martial arts displays and even Chinese comedy.

According to a news release, Chinese acrobatics are an ancient art and it was during the Han Dynasty, more than 2,000 years ago, that China saw the first acrobats, magicians and jugglers. Acrobatics, with amazing skill of strength and impossible balance, developed out of the annual village harvest celebrations.

Tickets prices range from $30 to $18 and may be purchased at the Beasley box office, by calling (208) 883-3267 or through TicketsWest, as well as at the door.