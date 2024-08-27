today
MOSCOW - A discussion on public art in the city will be from 5:30 to 7 tonight at Bloom Independent Coffee House and Cafe, 403 S. Main St. here.
The free event is sponsored by the City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission and aims to collect information from members of the community about what kind of public art they would like to see installed.
Refreshments will be provided and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
---
OROFINO - Cloverdayle, a husband-and-wife country duo, will perform at 7:30 tonight at Orofino High School. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The event opens the 2012-2013 concert season of the Clearwater Community Concert Association. Admission to the concert is by membership, or individual tickets to the show are available for purchase at the door for $30.
Chad and Rachel Hamar of Portland, who formed Cloverdayle in 2008, perform with a four-person backup band. They recently recorded their first full-length album in Nashville, "9 Miles Down a 10 Mile Road."
OHS music students will sell refreshments during intermission to raise money for their program.
Sunday
PULLMAN - The Shangri-La Chinese Acrobats will bring balancing feats, agility and acrobatics to Beasley Coliseum on the Washington State University campus here at 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more than 30 years, the Shangri-La Chinese Acrobats, directed by the Hai Family from China, have been entertaining audiences throughout the country. Their all-new show features sensational acrobatics, martial arts displays and even Chinese comedy.
According to a news release, Chinese acrobatics are an ancient art and it was during the Han Dynasty, more than 2,000 years ago, that China saw the first acrobats, magicians and jugglers. Acrobatics, with amazing skill of strength and impossible balance, developed out of the annual village harvest celebrations.
Tickets prices range from $30 to $18 and may be purchased at the Beasley box office, by calling (208) 883-3267 or through TicketsWest, as well as at the door.
---
UNIONTOWN - An opening reception for an exhibit by members of the Palouse Studio Potters Guild will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn here. The artists will be present and refreshments will be served.
The Palouse Studio Potters Guild was started in 2004 and currently has six active members.
The guild was formed for mutual support, education, and the opportunity to exhibit members' work. Members explore many ways of working in clay from wheel throwing and hand building to sculpture. A major activity of the guild is a charity fundraiser called "Empty Bowls" which takes place in the spring. The guild has organized workshops such as tile making, primitive firing, raku, cane handle making and hand-made brushes.
Members exhibiting are Jeanne Wood of Troy, Carolyn Guy of Moscow, Valerie Boydo of Pullman, Judith Marvin of Kendrick, Ryan Law of Viola and David Roon of Moscow.
The show continues through Nov. 25 at the barn, 419 N. Park Way. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Monday
PULLMAN - Some of the individual lives extinguished under a Nazi "euthanasia" program, a precursor to the Holocaust of Jews, will be examined by guest lecturer Patricia Heberer at 7 p.m. Monday in Todd Hall Room 116 at Washington State University here.
The free lecture, "Giving a Face to Faceless Victims: Profiles of Disabled Victims of the Nazi 'Euthanasia' Program," is part of the WSU Common Reading Lecture Series.
Heberer is a historian at the Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) in Washington, D.C. She is a specialist on medical crimes and eugenics policies in Nazi Germany.
The lecture is part of this year's WSU Common Reading Program book, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks."
Heberer will explore the victims of Aktion T4, the name used for a program during which physicians killed between 70,000 and 275,000 Germans judged to be incurably sick from 1939 to 1941, extended unofficially through 1945. These included physically or mentally handicapped people killed by medication, starvation or in gas chambers. T4 is said by some to be the precursor practice that evolved to the Holocaust of Jews in Europe.
Heberer wrote the book, "Children During the Holocaust" in 2010. !