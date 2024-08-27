Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJune 1, 2001

Valley Art Center sets summer classes

Registration is open for two Clarkston Valley Art Center classes.

An art class for children and youth is offered June 11 to 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. The class includes drawing, watercolor and more, and costs $60. Cost for students from the same family is $45 each.

A class in special problems of art, co-sponsored by Walla Walla Community College, is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 19. The class lasts a summer quarter and is structured around drawing and watercolor. Other media will be explored.

Information about fees and supplies may be obtained by contacting the center at 758-8331. The center is located at 842 Sixth St.

Art
