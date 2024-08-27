A class in special problems of art, co-sponsored by Walla Walla Community College, is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 19. The class lasts a summer quarter and is structured around drawing and watercolor. Other media will be explored.

Information about fees and supplies may be obtained by contacting the center at 758-8331. The center is located at 842 Sixth St.