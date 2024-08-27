Valley Art Center sets summer classes
Registration is open for two Clarkston Valley Art Center classes.
An art class for children and youth is offered June 11 to 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. The class includes drawing, watercolor and more, and costs $60. Cost for students from the same family is $45 each.
A class in special problems of art, co-sponsored by Walla Walla Community College, is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 19. The class lasts a summer quarter and is structured around drawing and watercolor. Other media will be explored.
Information about fees and supplies may be obtained by contacting the center at 758-8331. The center is located at 842 Sixth St.