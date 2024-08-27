Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJune 8, 2001

Blink 182, Matchbox set Gorge dates

GEORGE, Wash. -- Tickets go on sale Saturday for two concerts at the Gorge Amphitheater here by bands including Blink 182 and Matchbox Twenty.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. for Matchbox Twenty and Train performing September 22. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Reserved seats will be the same price as general admission if tickets are purchased Saturday or Sunday. Tickets are $40.50.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. for Blink 182 performing with New Found Glory Aug. 17. Music starts at 7 p.m. All tickets are $19.99.

Camping tickets for each concert are $30 in advance per campsite or $35.00 at the gate.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets or by phone at (206) 628-0888 or (509) 735-0500 in Eastern Washington. They are also available online at: http://ticketmaster.com or http://hobconcerts.com.

