Beer and wine drinkers will face off Aug. 11 when Paradise Creek Brewery and Merry Cellars hold their fourth annual Beer vs. Wine Dinner.

Tickets are $65 for the dinner to be held Aug. 11 at Merry Cellar's outdoor patio.

A four course meal will be served. Each course will be paired with a beer by Paradise Creek and a wine by Merry Cellars. Attendees will vote which beverage best pairs with that particular course. At the end votes are tallied and a winner is declared. Paradise Creek is the current reigning champion.