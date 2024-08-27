Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJuly 19, 2012

Beer and wine drinkers will face off Aug. 11 when Paradise Creek Brewery and Merry Cellars hold their fourth annual Beer vs. Wine Dinner.

Tickets are $65 for the dinner to be held Aug. 11 at Merry Cellar's outdoor patio.

A four course meal will be served. Each course will be paired with a beer by Paradise Creek and a wine by Merry Cellars. Attendees will vote which beverage best pairs with that particular course. At the end votes are tallied and a winner is declared. Paradise Creek is the current reigning champion.

This year's menu includes smoked salmon, stone fruit salad, cold Spanish gazpacho, pork loin and dessert.

Seating is limited and by reservation only by calling (509) 338-9463. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the winery at 1300 N.E. Henley Court in Pullman. !

Inland 360
