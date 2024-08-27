Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Arts & EntertainmentOctober 24, 2024

A creepy occult tale in ‘Memorials’

Book review Rob Merrill
This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Memorials" by Richard Chizmar.
This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Memorials" by Richard Chizmar. Gallery Books via AP

Richard Chizmar, who co-wrote parts of the “Gwendy” trilogy with Stephen King from 2017-22 (“Gwendy’s Button Box” and “Gwendy’s Final Task”), has written his longest novel yet and readers should not be surprised that it reads, at least somewhat, like something from the mind of Stephen King.

“Memorials” is set in 1983 as three students embark on a road trip through Appalachia, documenting roadside memorials for their American Studies 301 class at York College. We soon learn that Billy, Melody and Troy experienced personal loss before their college years, so the act of documenting sites where someone else’s loved ones lost their lives turns out to be both educational and personal. Chizmar intentionally gives the trio a very “Scooby Doo”-like vibe, even making their wheels, a “Volkswagen Westfalia pop-top camper,” reminiscent of the Mystery Machine.

The plot starts off slow as they meander the back roads, taking Polaroids and shooting VHS video of crosses and balloons and stuffed animals that mark the spots where people died. Chizmark employs a cool narrative trick, providing transcripts of the video footage as they interview locals and loved ones. “The camera zooms closer on his face. His brown eyes are somber but steady. He clears his throat and continues,” is how part of the transcript of Billy’s interview reads. Billy lost his parents in a car accident in Sudbury, Pa., and it’s when he returns home, visits their roadside memorial, and starts asking questions, that the novel gets more interesting.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The story is stuffed with foreshadowing, as various characters are introduced and act suspiciously and as Billy, Melody and Troy begin to find occult signs at memorials and experience strange visions. And while the point definitely is to build tension until the novel’s climax, it sometimes comes across as heavy-handed. A few too many chapters end with italics, and you can practically hear the foreboding music as the scene fades to black.

When the plot puzzle begins to assemble in the final 100 or so pages, “Memorials” really takes off and becomes something altogether different, genuinely earning its placement in the horror section of the bookstore. Readers will have to decide for themselves if the payoff is worth it, but it’s an enjoyable enough ride. !

Merrill reviews books for The Associated Press.

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
Thrill or chill
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
This week's movies
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
Events Roundup: This week’s curated list from the Inland 360...
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 24
High-stakes horror
Related
The Stream: How about that time a murderer won ‘The Dating Game’?
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 17
The Stream: How about that time a murderer won ‘The Dating Game’?
Social media success is icing on the cake for Lewiston baker
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 17
Social media success is icing on the cake for Lewiston baker
Events Roundup: Having fun, doing good
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 17
Events Roundup: Having fun, doing good
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 17
This week’s movies
‘Witches Can Float’
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 17
‘Witches Can Float’
Pharrell Williams tells his story in ‘Piece by Piece’
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 10
Pharrell Williams tells his story in ‘Piece by Piece’
Autumn explorations
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 10
Autumn explorations
Diving into ‘The Last of the Sea Women’
Arts & EntertainmentOct. 10
Diving into ‘The Last of the Sea Women’
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy