When a trio of artists created River Arts Kamiah over the summer, they didn’t imagine its reach.
Now, as the holidays draw near, people in Kamiah and surrounding areas say the arts group founded by Theresa Henson, Stephanie Newkirk and Cynthia Valle is a gift to the community.
More than 1,000 people have participated in its visual arts, music and creative writing programs since River Arts began in August, a level of success that overwhelms its creators. Henson said she feels the “synchronicity, connection and magic” every day.
Henson and Newkirk met by chance last winter while walking their dogs along the Clearwater River. Becoming fast friends, they soon looped Valle, a longtime friend of Henson’s, into a conversation about creating community through art. The name of the resulting nonprofit arts group was inspired by the river along which Henson and Newkirk met, and River Arts Kamiah was born, with a mission “to bring ever-flowing, accessible arts programming” to the area.
They launched their venture with a free outdoor concert and grand opening of a studio/gallery, drawing a crowd of about 150 to Kamiah’s Riverfront Park and attracting funding from Freedom Northwest Credit Union’s board of directors.
“It was important to FNWCU to help this program get off to a good start,” the credit union’s president and CEO, Scott Garrett said, noting River Arts’ activities fit squarely with FNCWU’s mission of bringing family-friendly events to Kamiah.
Inspired by a free art space she encountered in a Guatemalan village, Newkirk pressed the group to rent a small Main Street storefront so River Arts could offer a physical space. River Arts opened its studio during Kamiah BBQ Days, the community’s largest event of the year, and people streamed through the space to view a local art display, watch artists at work, create art themselves and learn about classes.
River Arts Kamiah has offered at least one class each week since it opened. Anyone can propose a class, and artists have flocked to the space to teach a diversity of media, techniques and styles, including watercolor painting, drawing basics, bubble painting, nature journaling, clay monsters, Native American beadwork and ceramic holiday ornaments. Each artist brings their own connections, expanding the River Arts community, Newkirk said.
Beyond the organized classes, River Arts invites people to drop in during studio hours to work on a guided art project of the week or simply create on their own.
She was surprised by River Arts’ intergenerational appeal, Henson said, not having envisioned kids, parents and grandparents all taking classes together.
Kamiah-area resident Wendi Thompson said she loves creating art in a room full of people of all ages.
“It is so great to see a 60-year-old sitting next to a first grader talking about their art projects,” Thompson said. “We have something in common just by walking in the door.”
Eve Stein and her 6-year-old son, Gus, said they love their time together at River Arts each week.
“They have all the supplies; you just pull out things and start creating,” she said.
Stein, who homeschools her children, said she values the interactions she and Gus have at the studio, meeting new people.
“We have found our community there,” she said.
Henson, Newkirk and Valle are open to partnerships that expand River Arts’ offerings beyond the studio’s regular programming. In one instance, Sassy-Squatch Ice Cream & Deli in Kamiah rewarded any child who drew a sasquatch at the River Arts studio with a free scoop of ice cream. An ongoing example is a Fiber Friends group that meets Saturdays at the studio: Anyone can bring a yarn or fabric project to work on, getting advice and support from others.
Local and regional artists have taken advantage of the studio to create, learn, meet and teach. Artist Doug Boomer, who paints mostly with acrylics, said he enjoyed learning a new technique during a series of watercolor classes taught by well-known local artist Pearl Maxner. As a member of the Central Idaho Arts Association, Boomer said he sees the roles of that organization and River Arts as complementary. The Central Idaho Arts Association showcases regional artists with two annual shows, an art walk and the Idaho County Fair’s art division. Gaining access to a studio, he said, expanded the opportunities for the association’s members and other artists to teach classes.
The River Arts community is just getting started as the year draws to a close and a new one begins. With the approval of its nonprofit status in October, the group can apply for grant funding to increase its offerings.
People often are incredulous about the quality and quantity of arts experiences the group offers for free, Valle said.
“Opening this space has such an impact on our community,” Thompson said. “It’s so important to bring us all together.
The River Arts studio, at 411 Main St., Suite E, typically is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment. More information is at riverartskamiah.org and on the River Arts Kamiah Facebook page.
Staaf, a freelance writer, lives in the hills of Idaho County near the South Fork Clearwater River.
