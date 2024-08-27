Events Roundup: A week full of culture

Music and food from around the world punctuate this week’s arts and entertainment options. More are in the calendar at inland360.com/events.
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen will discuss his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” — and its adaptation into an HBO miniseries — at 5 p.m. today in the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.
Admission is free for the event organized by the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, Habib Institute for Asian Studies and Runstad Lecture Series.
Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh star in the HBO adaptation of Nguyen’s spy thriller about a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist double agent navigating the aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Nguyen, a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, serves as a cultural critic-at-large for The Los Angeles Times and teaches at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Professor Thomas Dai will moderate a Q&A session after the lecture.
———
The 34th annual DancersDrummersDreamers, featuring original music and choreography by University of Idaho students, opens tonight at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive on the Moscow campus.
The performances, a collaboration between the UI Dance Program and Lionel Hampton School of Music, are at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
DancersDrummersDreamers was founded in 1991 by professor emerita Diane Walker and professor Dan Bukvich, according to a UI news release. This year will feature new ensemble works and a dance work by guest artist Juan Carlos Claudio performed by the UIdaho Dance Ensemble.
Tickets, $10-$16.50, are at uitickets.com. A stream of the event will be available Monday through March 30. Tickets for the virtual event start at $10 at uitickets.com.
———
The Sons of Norway Elveden Lodge 2-129’s 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast & Nordic Marketplace is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Pancakes, Oslo egg-sausage casserole and a variety of traditional Scandinavian treats are on the breakfast menu, $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12, $5 and free for children 5 and younger.
Proceeds from the breakfast support a variety of charitable organizations around the region.
———
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s Community Yard Sale and Sustainability Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas O. Brown Learning Greenhouse at the Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
There is no entry fee, but community members who bring items to sell can sign up for table space for $10 by emailing info@pcei.org. Items for sale by PCEI include office furniture and items, tools and equipment, fishing tackle and gear, reptile terrariums and youth education items/toys.
Lunch, from Humble Burger, will be available for purchase from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and vendors including Tye Dye Everything; Repair Café; University of Idaho Apparel, Textiles + Design Club; and Maker’s Haven will offer demonstrations and/or items for sale.
———
Culture, food and music from more than 20 countries will be celebrated at the University of Idaho’s 27th annual Cruise the World from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International and Vandal ballrooms, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Students will perform traditional dances and songs and demonstrate activities from their home countries during the event organized by the International Programs Office. More than 2,000 people attended last year’s event, according to a UI news release.
Admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase with cash only.
More information is at go.uidaho.edu/cruise.
———
Blink, and it will be summer and time for Moscow’s annual Rendezvous in the Park.
Music lovers can help choose the lineup for the two-day festival from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday during the Rendezvous Showcase at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Local bands President’s Seal, Vinyl Skies, Jodi Marie Fisher, Boneless Boys, Mallard Blue and the Will Fontaine Band will perform for audience members who then vote for their favorites to play Rendezvous, set for July 18-19.
Tickets, $10 or $5 for ages 11-17, are at kenworthy.org.
———
A new quartet will perform during the Washington Idaho Symphony’s Silverthorne Chamber Series concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave. on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
Ayça Çetin, flute; Camilla Yoder, oboe; Katsuya Yuasa, clarinet; and Patrick Brandl, piano; will make their debuts with the symphony during the concert, which includes a blend of classical and contemporary pieces.
Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs,” Béla Kovács’ “Hommage à J. S. Bach,” Margarate Bagshaw’s “My World is Not Flat” and Max Wolpert’s “Carnival of Curiosities” are among the pieces to be performed.
Tickets, $20 adult and $8 youth, are at WA-IDSymphony.org.
