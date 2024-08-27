Events Roundup: A week full of culture

Music and food from around the world punctuate this week’s arts and entertainment options. More are in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Author Viet Thanh Nguyen will discuss his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” — and its adaptation into an HBO miniseries — at 5 p.m. today in the University of Idaho Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.

Admission is free for the event organized by the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, Habib Institute for Asian Studies and Runstad Lecture Series.

Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh star in the HBO adaptation of Nguyen’s spy thriller about a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist double agent navigating the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Nguyen, a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, serves as a cultural critic-at-large for The Los Angeles Times and teaches at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Professor Thomas Dai will moderate a Q&A session after the lecture.

———

The 34th annual DancersDrummersDreamers, featuring original music and choreography by University of Idaho students, opens tonight at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive on the Moscow campus.

The performances, a collaboration between the UI Dance Program and Lionel Hampton School of Music, are at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.

DancersDrummersDreamers was founded in 1991 by professor emerita Diane Walker and professor Dan Bukvich, according to a UI news release. This year will feature new ensemble works and a dance work by guest artist Juan Carlos Claudio performed by the UIdaho Dance Ensemble.

Tickets, $10-$16.50, are at uitickets.com. A stream of the event will be available Monday through March 30. Tickets for the virtual event start at $10 at uitickets.com.

———

The Sons of Norway Elveden Lodge 2-129’s 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast & Nordic Marketplace is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Pancakes, Oslo egg-sausage casserole and a variety of traditional Scandinavian treats are on the breakfast menu, $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12, $5 and free for children 5 and younger.

Proceeds from the breakfast support a variety of charitable organizations around the region.

———

The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s Community Yard Sale and Sustainability Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas O. Brown Learning Greenhouse at the Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.