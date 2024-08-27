A week full of music

Coldplay’s 10th studio album and the American Music Awards celebrating their 50th anniversary are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Sarah Paulson plays a woman in fear of a sinister presence in “Hold Your Breath,” EA Sports’ NHL 25 lands and Charlie Puth stars as himself in “The Charlie Puth Show,” a mockumentary series on Roku.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

There’s nothing worse than a self-serious pop star, and thankfully, Charlie Puth appears to know that more than most. In a new Roku channel mockumentary titled “The Charlie Puth Show,” the “See You Again” singer stars as a fictionalized version of, well, himself — a musician looking to maintain relevancy by starring in a reality show. Expect a few A-list cameos, too, for this parodic take on the current cultural zeitgeist. Talents like Will Ferrell, Dorinda Medley and Courteney Cox make an appearance.

Coldplay’s expansive alt-contemporary rock fills stadiums around the world; on record, they turn a simple sing-along phrase into a soaring mantra. The repetitive “la la la” on “feelslikeimfallinginlove” is evidence enough, or the chorus on the stuffed “WE PRAY,” which features Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI. Both appear on the band’s 10th studio album, “Moon Music.” They’ve cornered the market on Earth; where else would they head?

Finneas, the second-youngest person to win two Oscars (he’s just behind his sister and principal collaborator, Billie Eilish) is gearing up to release his sophomore solo album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” Most are likely familiar with his production work, less so his own ambitious material. Luckily, it’s not too late to dive into the dreamy pop-rock of “Cleats,” or the funky, frustrated title track, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!”

The American Music Awards are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Sunday with a television special airing live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PDT. Viewers can expect a few brand-new performances from Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Raye and Stray Kids, as well as artist interviews and previously unreleased footage from AMAs past. Consider it appointment viewing for those who love award shows.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

As if being a mother in the 1930s Dust Bowl wasn’t stressful enough, Sarah Paulson and her children are living in fear of a sinister presence in “Hold Your Breath.” Coming to Hulu today, this psychological thriller from Karrie Crouse and Will Joines co-stars “The Bear’s” Ebon Moss-Bachrach as a mysterious character who arrives at their home amid worries over a murderous drifter at large. On top of all of this, her daughter becomes obsessed with a storybook fable about The Grey Man, who comes into people’s homes as if made of dust and, when breathed in, turns his victims into villains.

Speaking of “The Bear,” the new Blumhouse film “House of Spoils” leans into the horror element of opening a restaurant (albeit on a remote estate with a haunting presence, two things Carmy has yet to deal with). Oscar-winning “West Side Story” actor Ariana DeBose plays the ambitious chef at the center of Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy’s film, which also features Barbie Ferreira (“Euphoria”) and Arian Moayed (“Succession”). “House of Spoils” arrives on Prime Video today.