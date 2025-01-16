Events Roundup: Activities to escape the cold

We have some options for you here if you’re looking for indoor events as the temperature drops. Find more to do in the calendar at inland360.com/events.
Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, launches a new exhibit during Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, which includes six other locations with arts offerings as well.
“Swimming In Circles: Precarity & Resilience of Native Northwest Fish,” by Deary-based artist Lonnie Hutson, opens with a free artist reception from 6-8 p.m. today at MosCo and continues through March 29.
Hutson, who has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Idaho, created the paper relief sculptures in the exhibit with castings from fish specimens including threatened and endangered species from the Pacific Northwest to the Arctic Circle, according to a MosCo news release.
The exhibit moves on to a national tour after the MosCo show.
Other artwalk locations this month are: Pour Company, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, The Pierian Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op and Third Street Gallery.
Details about the different stops are at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk and at the host locations.
A 50th anniversary celebration of Washington State University’s art museum, now called the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of art WSU, continues with a faculty exhibition, “Your Collection: Faculty Remix.”
The exhibit opens with live music and appetizers at a free reception from 5-7 p.m. this evening at the museum, 1535 Wilson Road, on the Pullman campus.
Before the reception, assistant professor Hallie Meredith will give a tour, starting at 4 p.m., of select glass works that are part of the exhibit.
WSU Department of Art faculty were invited to participate in the anniversary exhibits by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection, according to a WSU news release.
The museum is located in the Crimson Cube, across from Martin Stadium and the Compton Union Building.
Those curious about space can learn about what’s out there beyond visible wavelengths at the Washington State University Planetarium with “Unveiling the Invisible Universe” at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
Visitors are advised to arrive early for the showings, which are $5 at the door by cash or check only.
The fulldome video presentation is preceded by a tour of January night skies.
The planetarium is at 231 Sloan Hall, on the WSU campus in Pullman.
Looking for ways to get involved in your community in the new year? The LC Valley Volunteer Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston, could be a good place to start.
About two dozen nonprofit organizations will have booths explaining what they do, answering questions and offering ways volunteers can help.
Looking ahead to next week, the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series’ latest concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Administration Auditorium, featuring the Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet.
The Boston-based quartet — made up of Daniel Chong, violin; Ken Hamao, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola; and Kee-Hyun Kim, cello — is known for celebrating the classics while working closely with contemporary composers to bring new music to audiences.
Tickets for the concert, at 851 Campus Drive in Moscow, are $25 for general admission at uitickets.com.
The quartet also will offer a free performance at 10:30 a.m. next Thursday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., and a free rug concert for preschool and kindergarten students at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
