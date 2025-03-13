Events Roundup: All-around fun

We say it a lot: There’s something for everyone in this week’s events. But rarely do the topics span rodeo, health care, Irish jigs, powwows — and Sasquatch. And, as always, you can find more in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Lewiston Roundup fans can get a sneak peek and help support this year’s rodeo Saturday at the 13th annual Horseman’s Ball.

Festivities start at 4:30 p.m. at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Event Center, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston, and tickets, $65-$130, are at lewistonroundup.com/lra-events/horsemans-ball for the evening of dinner and dancing.

The event kicks off a new rodeo year, with the announcement of 2025’s royalty, while raising money for the 91st Lewiston Roundup, set for Sept. 3-6.

This year’s grand marshal, Steve Cravens, a Lewiston resident who was a board of directors member for 30 years, also will be celebrated during the event.

Proceeds from the ball help the royalty members travel throughout the Northwest promoting the Roundup, with the remainder going toward facilities and capital improvement projects at the Roundup Grounds south of Lewiston, Lewiston Roundup Board of Directors President Denny Jones said.

“We have some pretty big plans that we are hoping to have executed prior to Roundup 2025,” Jones said.

The event’s silent and live auction items reflect a broad range of interests, from equestrian and Western-style items to general interest offerings like outdoors packages and trips, Jones said, with sought-after entries including Country Music Awards Festival tickets and a ride in Hangar 180’s P-51 Mustang WWII-era fighter plane that does the flyover at the Roundup.

Dancing starts when the auctions end, with entertainment this year by DJ Marcos Dominguez.

It’s an evening for people immersed “in the Western way of life” — and for anyone who appreciates the Roundup’s role in Lewiston culture, Jones said.

Professors from Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program will share their perspectives on the present state of health care this evening during “Reflections on Healthcare: An Evening of Personal Stories by LC State Nursing Faculty.”

The free seminar starts at 6 p.m. in the Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave. on the Lewiston campus, and is the second in a three-part series focusing on the past, present and future of health care.

Nursing & Health Sciences Division associate professors Erin Fay and Ella-Mae Keatts and assistant professor Trent Morgan worked with associate professor of publishing arts and creative writing Jennifer Anderson, who will serve as master of ceremonies, to develop their narratives for the event. Each will speak for 15 minutes, with a 15-minute question-and-answer time at the end of the evening.