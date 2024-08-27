Always time to die?

So you think your job is bad?

Sorry if we seem to be lacking empathy here. But however crummy you think your 9-5 routine is, it’ll never be as bad as Robert Pattinson’s in Bong Joon Ho’s “Mickey 17” — nor will any job, on Earth or any planet, approach this level of misery.

Mickey, you see, is an “Expendable,” and by this we don’t mean he’s a cast member in yet another sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s tired band of mercenaries (“Expend17ables”?). No, even worse. He’s literally expendable, in that his job description requires that he die, over and over, in the worst possible ways, only to be “reprinted” once again as the next Mickey.

And from here stems the good news, besides the excellent Pattinson, whom we hope got hazard pay, about Bong’s hotly anticipated follow-up to “Parasite.” There’s creativity to spare, and much of it surrounds the ways he finds for his lead character to expire — again and again.

The bad news, besides, well, all the death, is that much of this film devolves into narrative chaos, bloat and excess. In so many ways, the always inventive Bong just doesn’t know where to stop. It hardly seems a surprise that the sci-fi novel, by Edward Ashton, he’s adapting here is called “Mickey7” — Bong decided to add 10 more Mickeys.

The first act, though, is crackling. We begin with Mickey lying alone at the bottom of a crevasse, having barely survived a fall. It is the year 2058, and he’s part of a colonizing expedition from Earth to a far-off planet. He’s surely about to die. In fact, the outcome is so expected that his friend Timo (Steven Yeun), staring down the crevasse, asks casually: “Haven’t you died yet?”

How did Mickey get here? We flash back to Earth, where Mickey and Timo ran afoul of a villainous loan shark. This man likes to dine while watching his goons torture delinquent borrowers. Needless to say, the two young men need to escape — and far.

So they join the expedition to planet Nilfheim. Filling out his job application, Mickey, a hapless chap with an American grifter accent apparently subconsciously inspired by Steve Buscemi in “Fargo,” fails to read the fine print. He’s distracted by the smell of a woman’s hair.