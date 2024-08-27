The Stream: Amy Schumer is expecting?

Amy Schumer leading the R-rated comedy “Kinda Pregnant” and “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner narrating a docuseries about Yosemite National Park are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: The estate of saxophonist John Coltrane offers an anniversary edition of his album “A Love Supreme,” Pharrell Williams’ life story is told using Lego pieces in the unconventional documentary “Piece by Piece” and Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in the romantic drama “We Live In Time.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

Amy Schumer leads the R-rated comedy “Kinda Pregnant” which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. In the film, her character Lainy starts wearing a fake “bump” and telling everyone she’s pregnant, jealous of her best friend who is actually gestating a human. Naturally, she meets the man of her dreams in this state. Will Forte, Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr. and “Ginny and Georgia’s” Brianne Howey also star.

It’s hard to believe that the Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, demon carousel horse meme only happened last year. This is not the meditation on time that John Crowley was going for with his romantic drama “We Live In Time,” about new love, family, cancer and ambition, but with subjects as heavy as those it’s also OK to have a bit of fun with it. The movie makes its Max debut Friday. I found myself mostly dry-eyed when I reviewed it last year, hung up on some of the more unbelievable story points, writing “The main reason to see ‘We Live In Time’ is not the promise of crying or the realities of having a young kid, though, but the quietly affecting performances from Pugh and Garfield ... It is charming and silly and sometimes cringey — other people’s relationships always are.”

Pharrell Williams’ life story is told using Lego bricks in Morgan Neville’s unconventional documentary “Piece by Piece,” which begins streaming on Peacock on Friday. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that it, “is a bright, clever song-filled biopic that pretends it’s a behind-the-scenes documentary using small plastic bricks, angles and curves to celebrate an artist known for his quirky soul. It is deep and surreal and often adorable. Is it high concept or low? Like Williams, it’s a bit of both.”

— AP film writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

Kaitlyn Dever stars in a limited-series about the underbelly of the wellness industry. “Apple Cider Vinegar,” premiering today on Netflix, is not about the fermented juice that is credited for its health benefits. This ACV is based on the true story of Belle Gibson, an Australian woman who pretended to be a cancer survivor, thanks to clean eating and organic foods. Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee co-star.