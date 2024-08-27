Artist/artisan opportunities

Inland 360 cover contest ends Friday

Entries for this year’s Inland 360 cover contest are due Friday.

They can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com, dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Rules:

Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.

Inland 360’s cover is vertical: 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit.

Indicate how the image was created, i.e. oil paints, photography, digital illustration.

Include your name, address, email and phone number.

The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.

Contact Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.

Vinyl-wrap proposals due this month

Artists have through Feb. 28 to submit designs for vinyl-wrapped signal boxes at four locations in Moscow.

Signal boxes around the city periodically are updated with new designs via this annual public art project.

Boxes slated for new vinyl installations this year are at Sixth and Deakin streets; Eighth Street, between Jackson and Main streets; Stadium Drive and State Highway 8; and South Jackson Street and State Highway 8, at the Wren Welcome Garden.

Artists 18 and older who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties, along with Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members are encouraged to participate. Each artist selected will receive a $1,000 honorarium.