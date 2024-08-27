Arts opportunities

Share cute things your kids say

Inland 360 production editor Dallas Marshall shared some adorable kid-isms from her children in a column last week, and we asked our readers to join in the fun.

Several of you submitted cute mispronunciations or mistaken words or phrases from kids in your lives, and we’ve had a hoot reading them. Here’s your reminder to send yours, if you haven’t had a chance to do so yet.

Please have them to us no later than March 21 so we can run some examples in a future issue of Inland 360. Send them, along with your city of residence to arts@inland360.com or Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Performing arts prize applications due soon

High school seniors in Pullman involved in the performing arts can apply through March 28 for the Kiwanis Club of Pullman Performing Arts Prize.

The club awards $600 annually to a high school senior in Pullman (Pullman High School, private high school or home-schooled).

Students with three years of participation in high school music or drama programs can submit: an essay explaining their qualifications, a nomination from a teacher or ensemble director, a recommendation letter from another teacher or adult, and an optional recommendation from a peer in the performing arts, along with an email address and telephone number, to Kiwanis Club of Pullman, attn: Performing Arts Committee, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163.