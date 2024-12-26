Events Roundup: Auld lang syne

We’re gearing up to ring in the new year, so we thought we’d share a few options below for celebrating.

More events are in the calendar on Page 15 and at inland360.com/events.

Moscow-based band Plaid Raptor bridges the gap between Christmas and New Year’s with a holiday rock ’n’ roll set from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

There’s a $7 cover for the 21+ event.

———

Andru Gomez will DJ and folks from the Montessori School of Pullman will lead crafts like hat-, crown- and glasses-making during Palouse Discovery Science Center’s New Year’s at Noon celebration, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman.

The family-friendly event is included with general admission tickets ($7.50 adults, $6 children, $6.50 seniors) and free for annual members.

———

A 21+ New Year’s Eve party starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at MJ Barleyhoppers Brew House, 621 21st St., Lewiston