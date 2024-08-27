Autumn explorations

Hikers, hunters, cyclists — all who enjoy exploring the natural world — are invited to an outdoor recreation roundtable at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow.

The free Outstanding Outdoor Citizens forum, presented by Palouse Land Trust, offers resources, information and “tricks of the trade to make your next adventure safe and fun,” according to a PLT news release.

Local experts will be on hand to answer questions about private property boundaries; trail etiquette; recreating on public lands; hiking, biking and riding best practices; firewood gathering; and what to do when you have to “go” in the woods where no bathroom can be found.

Presenters include representatives from Palouse Back Country Horsemen, University of Idaho Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Club, Idaho Department of Lands, Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association, UI Outdoor Recreation Center and Palouse Land Trust.

———

Ricardo Ruiz’s poems explore the thoughts and struggles that come with the decision to leave Mexico and travel to rural eastern Washington, a dynamic he’ll discuss at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.

Ruiz, LCSC’s Fall Visiting Writer, is a 2023 winner of the Washington book award for his poetry collection “We Had Our Reasons,” a collaboration with other members of the Mexican farm community in eastern Washington, according to an LCSC news release.

His work illuminates the “multigenerational effects of migration … through the recounting of the stories of both parents and their children — both documented and undocumented,” with biographies and transcripts accompanying the poems in his book.

Copies, $18, will be available for purchase by cash or check only. A Lewiston Tribune story about Ruiz can be read at bit.ly/tribuneruiz.

———

Apples were the favorite in our informal Inland 360 poll (see Page 8) so we’re anticipating big interest in this weekend’s Fall Apple Festival at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, five miles north of Moscow off U.S. Highway 95.

The free event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, includes apple cider pressing and an apple tasting table with Steury Orchards, where visitors can taste 20 varieties, such as the aromatic Ribston Pippin, a 17th century apple originating in Yorkshire, England, according to a Virgil Phillips Farm news release.

There also will be music by Beargrass and Al Chidester, an arts activity, horse wagon rides pulled by draft horses Dolly and Dixie, a birds of prey demonstration by the Washington State University Raptor Club, an insect table provided by the University of Idaho Entomology Club, face painting by the Moscow High School Environmental Club, wetlands tours and a bird walk.