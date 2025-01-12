Biz Bits: Marketing expert buys her employer

An employee of Advantage Advertising in Lewiston has acquired the marketing firm from Charles Christopher.
Michelle Ralston purchased the business in a transaction that closed Jan. 1. Just prior to becoming the owner of Advantage Advertising, Ralston was its media director, a position she has held since 2002.
Her expertise includes social and digital media, skills she has developed and used for a decade, according to a news release from Advantage Advertising.
Ralston will serve as the agency’s main point of client contact and manage the agency’s accounts. Christopher will continue at the firm, working on client strategy and ideas, designs and narratives to promote clients’ goals.
Advantage Advertising plans, budgets and produces marketing campaigns and does video production and design. The firm also designs, hosts and maintains websites. The firm has clients in the region, throughout the United States and around the world.
Christopher and Frank Bruneel, the founder of Bruneel Tire Factory, opened Advantage Advertising in 1986. Christopher became its owner in 1987.
Ralston joined Advantage after 10 years with Pacific Empire Radio where she was traffic director for nine stations in Idaho and Washington.