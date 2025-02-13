Bridget Jones is back

Renée Zellweger returning to one of her most indelible roles in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” and Questlove offering the definitive documentary on funk crossover star Sly Stone are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists:

NEW MOVIES

Renée Zellweger returns to one of her most indelible roles in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.” If you’ve lost track, the film, streaming today on Peacock, is the fourth “Bridget Jones” movie and first since 2016’s “Bridget Jones’ Baby.” In “Mad About the Boy,” based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel, Jones, a widow now in her 50s, is drawn toward two romantic possibilities: a teacher played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and a 29-year-old played by Leo Woodall.

Questlove, the Roots drummer and ubiquitous performer, has turned into a must-watch documentarian. In “Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius),” Questlove follows his Oscar-winning “Summer of Soul” and the recent “Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music” with the definitive documentary on Sly Stone, the funk crossover bandleader of Sly and the Family Stone. The film, stuffed with archival footage and contemporary interviews, and spanning the meteoric rise and tragic fall of Stone, streams today on Hulu.

Scott Derrickson’s “The Gorge” stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as a pair of operatives assigned to guard towers on opposing sides of a gorge, within which a mysterious evil lurks. The film, which debuts Friday on Apple TV+, co-stars Sigourney Weaver.

— AP film writer Jake Coyle

NEW SHOWS

“Muslim Matchmaker” is a new Hulu docuseries streaming now that follows two matchmakers dedicated to helping Muslim American singles find love while also keeping in line with their religious values. Viewers will see these professional cupids navigate their clients’ expectations in a world of dating apps and ghosting. The series is created by the same person who brought “Indian Matchmaking” to Netflix.

It may still be cold outside but it’s summertime on Bravo with season 9 of “Summer House.” The reality series stars a group of Manhattanites who share a house on the weekends in the Hamptons. Whereas last season followed the tumultuous engagement of cast members Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, the new episodes were filmed about a year later — after their breakup. The two may have moved on, but it doesn’t take a Magic 8 Ball to assume they’ll still have issues. “Summer House” streams on Peacock.

Ice skaters of color and their coaches are the focus of a new docuseries called “Harlem Ice.” Viewers will follow the young skaters experience triumphs and challenges as they train and compete in a sport that is traditionally white. “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts is an executive producer alongside Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. All five episodes dropped Wednesday on Disney+.